The unified national employment platform "Jadarati" witnessed a remarkable movement following the announcement of 7,330 new jobs in the private sector, fully allocated for Saudi talents. The data reflected a dynamic employment map strongly directed towards vibrant economic activity centers, alongside surprising developments in areas outside traditional employment calculations.

Riyadh continued to comfortably lead the employment list with 2,367 jobs, accounting for nearly one-third of the total announced opportunities. This massive volume reflects the capital's ongoing leadership in demand for specialized fields, primarily in programming, cybersecurity, engineering, finance, human resources, and logistics, driven by the concentration of regional headquarters and major projects.

Makkah was not far from the scene, coming in second with 2,264 jobs, relying on a bustling economic activity in tourism and hospitality, Hajj and Umrah services, transportation, and healthcare, forming with Riyadh the main axis of job opportunities this week.

However, the biggest surprise that caught the attention of observers came from the Jazan region, which outperformed areas with larger populations, recording 601 jobs related to the industrial, agricultural, and contracting sectors, after the Eastern Province, which announced 742 jobs, followed by Madinah with 504 jobs supported by urban expansion and tourism and religious activity.

The map of opportunities also extended to include other regions with similar percentages, where Najran recorded 156 jobs, Al-Baha 152 jobs, and Asir 146 jobs, while the remaining opportunities were distributed among Qassim, Al-Jawf, Hail, Tabuk, and the Northern Borders.

It is worth noting that the overall picture confirms one fact: the Saudi labor market is expanding rapidly, and the fields of technology, engineering, logistics, and tourism are at the heart of the new economic movement.