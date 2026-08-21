شهدت المنصة الوطنية الموحدة للتوظيف «جدارات» حركة لافتة بعد الإعلان عن طرح 7330 وظيفة جديدة بالقطاع الخاص، مخصصة بالكامل للكفاءات السعودية. وعكست البيانات خريطة توظيف متحركة تتجه بقوة نحو مراكز النشاط الاقتصادي المشتعلة، إلى جانب ظهور مفاجآت لافتة لمناطق خارج حسابات التوظيف التقليدية.
وواصلت الرياض تصدرها المريح لقائمة التوظيف بـ2367 وظيفة، لتستحوذ وحدها على نحو ثلث إجمالي الفرص المعلنة. ويعكس هذا الحجم الضخم استمرار العاصمة في قيادة الطلب على التخصصات النوعية، وفي مقدمتها البرمجة، والأمن السيبراني، والهندسة، والمالية، والموارد البشرية، والخدمات اللوجستية، مدفوعة بتمركز المقار الإقليمية والمشاريع الكبرى.
ولم تكن مكة المكرمة بعيدة عن المشهد، حيث جاءت في المرتبة الثانية بـ2264 وظيفة، متكئة على نشاط اقتصادي محموم في مجالات السياحة والضيافة، وخدمات الحج والعمرة، والنقل، والرعاية الصحية، لتشكل مع الرياض المحور الرئيسي لفرص العمل هذا الأسبوع.
لكن المفاجأة الكبرى التي لفتت أنظار المتابعين جاءت من منطقة جازان، التي تفوقت على مناطق ذات كثافة أكبر وسجلت 601 وظيفة مرتبطة بقطاعات الصناعة والزراعة والمقاولات بعد المنطقة الشرقية التي طرحت 742 وظيفة، وتلتها المدينة المنورة بـ504 وظائف مدعومة بالتوسع العمراني والنشاط السياحي والديني.
كما امتدت خريطة الفرص لتشمل مناطق أخرى بنسب متقاربة، حيث سجلت نجران 156 وظيفة، والباحة 152 وظيفة، وعسير 146 وظيفة، بينما توزعت بقية الفرص بين القصيم والجوف وحائل وتبوك والحدود الشمالية.
تجدر الإشارة إلى أن الصورة العامة تؤكد حقيقة واحدة مفادها بأن سوق العمل السعودي يتوسع بسرعة، وتخصصات التقنية والهندسة واللوجستيات والسياحة باتت في قلب الحركة الاقتصادية الجديدة.
The unified national employment platform "Jadarati" witnessed a remarkable movement following the announcement of 7,330 new jobs in the private sector, fully allocated for Saudi talents. The data reflected a dynamic employment map strongly directed towards vibrant economic activity centers, alongside surprising developments in areas outside traditional employment calculations.
Riyadh continued to comfortably lead the employment list with 2,367 jobs, accounting for nearly one-third of the total announced opportunities. This massive volume reflects the capital's ongoing leadership in demand for specialized fields, primarily in programming, cybersecurity, engineering, finance, human resources, and logistics, driven by the concentration of regional headquarters and major projects.
Makkah was not far from the scene, coming in second with 2,264 jobs, relying on a bustling economic activity in tourism and hospitality, Hajj and Umrah services, transportation, and healthcare, forming with Riyadh the main axis of job opportunities this week.
However, the biggest surprise that caught the attention of observers came from the Jazan region, which outperformed areas with larger populations, recording 601 jobs related to the industrial, agricultural, and contracting sectors, after the Eastern Province, which announced 742 jobs, followed by Madinah with 504 jobs supported by urban expansion and tourism and religious activity.
The map of opportunities also extended to include other regions with similar percentages, where Najran recorded 156 jobs, Al-Baha 152 jobs, and Asir 146 jobs, while the remaining opportunities were distributed among Qassim, Al-Jawf, Hail, Tabuk, and the Northern Borders.
It is worth noting that the overall picture confirms one fact: the Saudi labor market is expanding rapidly, and the fields of technology, engineering, logistics, and tourism are at the heart of the new economic movement.