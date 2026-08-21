شهدت المنصة الوطنية الموحدة للتوظيف «جدارات» حركة لافتة بعد الإعلان عن طرح 7330 وظيفة جديدة بالقطاع الخاص، مخصصة بالكامل للكفاءات السعودية. وعكست البيانات خريطة توظيف متحركة تتجه بقوة نحو مراكز النشاط الاقتصادي المشتعلة، إلى جانب ظهور مفاجآت لافتة لمناطق خارج حسابات التوظيف التقليدية.

وواصلت الرياض تصدرها المريح لقائمة التوظيف بـ2367 وظيفة، لتستحوذ وحدها على نحو ثلث إجمالي الفرص المعلنة. ويعكس هذا الحجم الضخم استمرار العاصمة في قيادة الطلب على التخصصات النوعية، وفي مقدمتها البرمجة، والأمن السيبراني، والهندسة، والمالية، والموارد البشرية، والخدمات اللوجستية، مدفوعة بتمركز المقار الإقليمية والمشاريع الكبرى.

ولم تكن مكة المكرمة بعيدة عن المشهد، حيث جاءت في المرتبة الثانية بـ2264 وظيفة، متكئة على نشاط اقتصادي محموم في مجالات السياحة والضيافة، وخدمات الحج والعمرة، والنقل، والرعاية الصحية، لتشكل مع الرياض المحور الرئيسي لفرص العمل هذا الأسبوع.

لكن المفاجأة الكبرى التي لفتت أنظار المتابعين جاءت من منطقة جازان، التي تفوقت على مناطق ذات كثافة أكبر وسجلت 601 وظيفة مرتبطة بقطاعات الصناعة والزراعة والمقاولات بعد المنطقة الشرقية التي طرحت 742 وظيفة، وتلتها المدينة المنورة بـ504 وظائف مدعومة بالتوسع العمراني والنشاط السياحي والديني.

كما امتدت خريطة الفرص لتشمل مناطق أخرى بنسب متقاربة، حيث سجلت نجران 156 وظيفة، والباحة 152 وظيفة، وعسير 146 وظيفة، بينما توزعت بقية الفرص بين القصيم والجوف وحائل وتبوك والحدود الشمالية.

تجدر الإشارة إلى أن الصورة العامة تؤكد حقيقة واحدة مفادها بأن سوق العمل السعودي يتوسع بسرعة، وتخصصات التقنية والهندسة واللوجستيات والسياحة باتت في قلب الحركة الاقتصادية الجديدة.