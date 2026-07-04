The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia participates in the global dialogue on artificial intelligence governance held on the sidelines of the Global AI Summit for the Public Good, hosted in Geneva from July 6 to 7, with the attendance of several ministers, decision-makers, representatives of international organizations, the private sector, academia, and civil society from various countries around the world.

The Saudi delegation is headed by the Minister of Communications and Information Technology, Engineer Abdullah bin Amer Al-Swaha, with the membership of the President of the Saudi Data and Artificial Intelligence Authority (SDAIA), Dr. Abdullah bin Sharaf Al-Ghamdi, and in the presence of the Kingdom's Permanent Representative to the United Nations and its affiliated organizations in Geneva, Ambassador Abdul Mohsen bin Majid Al-Khuthaila, and a member of the Shura Council and member of the UN High-Level Advisory Committee on Artificial Intelligence, Dr. Latifa bint Mohammed Al-Abdulkarim, along with representatives from the Human Rights Commission and the King Abdulaziz Center for National Dialogue.

This participation comes within the framework of the pioneering position that the Kingdom has established globally in the fields of information technology, data, and artificial intelligence, and the qualitative progress it has achieved in building an integrated national system for information and artificial intelligence, driven by the Kingdom's Vision 2030, which enhances its presence in international forums as an influential partner in shaping the future of advanced technologies and contributing to the development of responsible global governance for artificial intelligence.

This participation reaffirms the Kingdom's commitment to supporting international efforts aimed at developing comprehensive, safe, and reliable governance for artificial intelligence, enhancing international cooperation to bridge the gaps in artificial intelligence, and enabling equitable access to its capabilities in a way that serves all humanity and supports the achievement of the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals.

It also reflects the Kingdom's keenness to actively contribute to shaping the future of artificial intelligence governance at the international level, through the exchange of experiences, enhancing international partnerships, and supporting initiatives that contribute to the responsible use of artificial intelligence in a way that achieves development and prosperity for all.