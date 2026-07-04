تشارك المملكة العربية السعودية في الحوار العالمي لحوكمة الذكاء الاصطناعي المنعقد على هامش أعمال القمة العالمية للذكاء الاصطناعي من أجل المصلحة العامة التي تستضيفها جنيف خلال الفترة من 6 - 7 يوليو الجاري، بحضور عدد من الوزراء، وصنّاع القرار، وممثلي المنظمات الدولية، والقطاع الخاص، والأوساط الأكاديمية، والمجتمع المدني من مختلف دول العالم.

ويترأس وفد المملكة وزير الاتصالات وتقنية المعلومات المهندس عبدالله بن عامر السواحه، وعضوية رئيس الهيئة السعودية للبيانات والذكاء الاصطناعي (سدايا) الدكتور عبدالله بن شرف الغامدي، وبحضور كل من المندوب الدائم للمملكة في الأمم المتحدة والمنظمات التابعة لها في جنيف السفير عبدالمحسن بن ماجد بن خثيلة، وعضو مجلس الشورى عضو اللجنة الاستشارية رفيعة المستوى المعنية بالذكاء الاصطناعي التابعة للأمم المتحدة الدكتورة لطيفة بنت محمد العبدالكريم، وممثلين من هيئة حقوق الإنسان، ومركز الملك عبدالعزيز للتواصل الحضاري.

وتأتي هذه المشاركة في إطار المكانة الريادية التي رسختها المملكة عالمياً في مجالات تقنية المعلومات والبيانات والذكاء الاصطناعي، وما حققته من تقدم نوعي في بناء منظومة وطنية متكاملة للمعلومات والذكاء الاصطناعي، مدفوعة برؤية المملكة 2030، بما يعزز حضورها في المحافل الدولية شريكاً مؤثراً في صياغة مستقبل التقنيات المتقدمة، والإسهام في تطوير حوكمة عالمية مسؤولة للذكاء الاصطناعي.

وتؤكّد هذه المشاركة التزام المملكة بدعم الجهود الدولية الرامية إلى تطوير حوكمة شاملة وآمنة وموثوقة للذكاء الاصطناعي، وتعزيز التعاون الدولي لسد فجوات الذكاء الاصطناعي، وتمكين الوصول العادل إلى ممكناته بما يسهم في خدمة البشرية جمعاء، ودعم تحقيق أهداف التنمية المستدامة للأمم المتحدة.

وتعكس كذلك حرص المملكة على الإسهام الفاعل في صياغة مستقبل حوكمة الذكاء الاصطناعي على المستوى الدولي، من خلال تبادل الخبرات، وتعزيز الشراكات الدولية، ودعم المبادرات التي تسهم في الاستخدام المسؤول للذكاء الاصطناعي بما يحقق التنمية والازدهار للجميع.