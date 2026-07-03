The Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques, King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, sent a congratulatory message to Ms. Keiko Sofia Fujimori Higuchi on the occasion of her victory in the presidential elections of the Republic of Peru.

King Salman expressed his sincere congratulations and best wishes for success and prosperity, and for the friendly people of the Republic of Peru, further progress and flourishing.

Additionally, Crown Prince and Prime Minister Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud sent a congratulatory message to Ms. Keiko Sofia Fujimori Higuchi on the occasion of her victory in the presidential elections of the Republic of Peru.

The Crown Prince expressed his sincere congratulations and best wishes for success and prosperity, and for the friendly people of the Republic of Peru, further progress and advancement.