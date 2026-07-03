بعث خادم الحرمين الشريفين الملك سلمان بن عبدالعزيز آل سعود برقية تهنئة للسيدة كيكو صوفيا فوجيموري هيغوتشي بمناسبة فوزها في الانتخابات الرئاسية بجمهورية البيرو.
وأعرب الملك سلمان عن أصدق التهاني، وأطيب التمنيات بالتوفيق والسداد، ولشعب جمهورية البيرو الصديق المزيد من التقدم والازدهار.
كما بعث ولي العهد رئيس مجلس الوزراء الأمير محمد بن سلمان بن عبدالعزيز آل سعود برقية تهنئة للسيدة كيكو صوفيا فوجيموري هيغوتشي بمناسبة فوزها في الانتخابات الرئاسية بجمهورية البيرو.
وعبر ولي العهد عن أصدق التهاني، وأطيب التمنيات بالتوفيق والسداد، ولشعب جمهورية البيرو الصديق المزيد من التقدم والرقي.
The Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques, King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, sent a congratulatory message to Ms. Keiko Sofia Fujimori Higuchi on the occasion of her victory in the presidential elections of the Republic of Peru.
King Salman expressed his sincere congratulations and best wishes for success and prosperity, and for the friendly people of the Republic of Peru, further progress and flourishing.
Additionally, Crown Prince and Prime Minister Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud sent a congratulatory message to Ms. Keiko Sofia Fujimori Higuchi on the occasion of her victory in the presidential elections of the Republic of Peru.
The Crown Prince expressed his sincere congratulations and best wishes for success and prosperity, and for the friendly people of the Republic of Peru, further progress and advancement.