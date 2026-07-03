بعث خادم الحرمين الشريفين الملك سلمان بن عبدالعزيز آل سعود برقية تهنئة للسيدة كيكو صوفيا فوجيموري هيغوتشي بمناسبة فوزها في الانتخابات الرئاسية بجمهورية البيرو.

وأعرب الملك سلمان عن أصدق التهاني، وأطيب التمنيات بالتوفيق والسداد، ولشعب جمهورية البيرو الصديق المزيد من التقدم والازدهار.

كما بعث ولي العهد رئيس مجلس الوزراء الأمير محمد بن سلمان بن عبدالعزيز آل سعود برقية تهنئة للسيدة كيكو صوفيا فوجيموري هيغوتشي بمناسبة فوزها في الانتخابات الرئاسية بجمهورية البيرو.

وعبر ولي العهد عن أصدق التهاني، وأطيب التمنيات بالتوفيق والسداد، ولشعب جمهورية البيرو الصديق المزيد من التقدم والرقي.