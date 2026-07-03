أكدت الهيئة العامة للترفيه أن نظام الأنشطة الترفيهية والأنشطة المساندة لها، الذي وافق عليه مجلس الوزراء في 16 يونيو 2026، يمثل خطوة تنظيمية محورية لتطوير منظومة قطاع الترفيه، إذ يهدف إلى تنظيم الأنشطة الترفيهية والأنشطة المساندة، وتطويرها، ورفع جودتها، بما يسهم في تعزيز نمو القطاع واستدامته، وزيادة جاذبيته الاستثمارية، وتحسين جودة الخدمات المقدمة للمستفيدين، بما يواكب مستهدفات رؤية السعودية 2030.

وأوضحت الهيئة أن النظام يضع إطارًا تنظيميًا متكاملًا لممارسة الأنشطة الترفيهية والأنشطة المساندة، من خلال تنظيم إجراءات التراخيص، وتحديد المعايير والاشتراطات والضوابط اللازمة لممارسة تلك الأنشطة، بما يسهم في رفع كفاءة التشغيل، وتعزيز الامتثال، وتحقيق مستويات أعلى من جودة الخدمات والتجارب الترفيهية.

وأضافت أن النظام يعزز الشفافية ووضوح الأدوار والحقوق والالتزامات بين مختلف الأطراف ذات العلاقة، ويمنح الهيئة الصلاحيات التنظيمية والرقابية للإشراف على الأنشطة الترفيهية والأنشطة المساندة، والتحقق من الالتزام بالمعايير والاشتراطات، عبر أعمال الرقابة والتفتيش وضبط المخالفات، بما يدعم بناء بيئة تنظيمية أكثر كفاءة واستقرارًا.

وأشارت إلى أن النظام يرسخ مفهوم الامتثال في قطاع الترفيه من خلال وضع أحكام واضحة للمخالفات والعقوبات، بما يسهم في رفع مستوى الالتزام بالاشتراطات والمعايير المعتمدة، وتحسين جودة الخدمات، وتعزيز بيئة تشغيلية أكثر انضباطًا وموثوقية.

وبيّنت الهيئة أن النظام يوفر بيئة تنظيمية أكثر وضوحًا وجاذبية للمستثمرين والمشغلين، عبر تحديد الإجراءات والمتطلبات المرتبطة بممارسة الأنشطة الترفيهية والأنشطة المساندة، بما يدعم نمو القطاع واستدامته، ويعزز مساهمة القطاع الخاص في تطوير المنظومة الترفيهية.

ولفتت إلى أن الجهود التنظيمية منذ بداية عام 2024 أثمرت عن تصنيف أكثر من 1,200 مستثمر في قطاع الترفيه، وأكثر من 4,500 نشاط ترفيهي، بما يعكس تطور البيئة التنظيمية ونضج القطاع.

وأكدت الهيئة أن النظام يأتي امتدادًا لجهودها في تطوير قطاع الترفيه، بما يسهم في الارتقاء بجودة وتنوع الأنشطة والخدمات الترفيهية، وتعزيز تجربة المستفيدين، ودعم مستهدفات رؤية السعودية 2030 في تحسين جودة الحياة وتنويع الاقتصاد الوطني.