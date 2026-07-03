The General Entertainment Authority confirmed that the system for entertainment activities and their supporting activities, which was approved by the Council of Ministers on June 16, 2026, represents a pivotal regulatory step in developing the entertainment sector. It aims to organize, develop, and enhance the quality of entertainment activities and their supporting activities, contributing to the growth and sustainability of the sector, increasing its investment attractiveness, and improving the quality of services provided to beneficiaries, in line with the objectives of Saudi Vision 2030.

The authority clarified that the system establishes a comprehensive regulatory framework for practicing entertainment activities and their supporting activities by organizing licensing procedures, defining the necessary standards, requirements, and controls for practicing these activities, which contributes to enhancing operational efficiency, promoting compliance, and achieving higher levels of quality in entertainment services and experiences.

It added that the system enhances transparency and clarity of roles, rights, and obligations among various stakeholders, granting the authority regulatory and supervisory powers to oversee entertainment activities and their supporting activities, and to ensure compliance with standards and requirements through monitoring, inspection, and enforcement of violations, thereby supporting the establishment of a more efficient and stable regulatory environment.

The authority pointed out that the system reinforces the concept of compliance in the entertainment sector by establishing clear provisions for violations and penalties, which contributes to raising the level of adherence to approved requirements and standards, improving service quality, and fostering a more disciplined and reliable operational environment.

It indicated that the system provides a clearer and more attractive regulatory environment for investors and operators by specifying the procedures and requirements related to practicing entertainment activities and their supporting activities, which supports the growth and sustainability of the sector and enhances the private sector's contribution to developing the entertainment ecosystem.

It highlighted that the regulatory efforts since the beginning of 2024 have resulted in the classification of more than 1,200 investors in the entertainment sector and over 4,500 entertainment activities, reflecting the development of the regulatory environment and the maturity of the sector.

The authority confirmed that the system is an extension of its efforts to develop the entertainment sector, contributing to elevating the quality and diversity of entertainment activities and services, enhancing the beneficiaries' experience, and supporting the objectives of Saudi Vision 2030 in improving the quality of life and diversifying the national economy.