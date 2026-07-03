كثّفت أمانة منطقة نجران جهودها الرقابية خلال شهر يونيو 2026، من خلال تنفيذ 22,608 زيارات ميدانية شملت مختلف الأنشطة والمنشآت، في إطار حرصها على تعزيز الامتثال للأنظمة والاشتراطات البلدية، ورفع مستوى جودة الخدمات، وتحسين المشهد الحضري، بما يسهم في توفير بيئة آمنة وصحية للسكان والزوار.
وأوضحت الأمانة أن الزيارات
الرقابية توزعت على عدة مجالات، حيث بلغت زيارات الرقابة الصحية 10,022 زيارة، فيما نُفذت 5,095 زيارة ضمن الرقابة على الأسواق، إلى جانب 4,321 زيارة في مجال الرقابة على التشوه البصري، و2,462 زيارة للرقابة على المباني، إضافة إلى 708 زيارات لمتابعة الحفريات.
وأوضح المتحدث باسم أمانة منطقة نجران عبدالله آل فاضل أن الجولات تأتي ضمن خطط الأمانة المستمرة لتعزيز الرقابة الميدانية، ورفع مستوى الالتزام بالاشتراطات البلدية والصحية، ومعالجة الملاحظات أولًا بأول، بما ينعكس إيجابًا على جودة الحياة، ويعزز مستوى الخدمات البلدية المقدمة للمستفيدين. مؤكدًا استمرار الأعمال الرقابية في جميع البلديات التابعة، داعيًا الجميع إلى التعاون والإبلاغ عن أي ملاحظات تتعلق بالخدمات.
The Municipality of Najran intensified its regulatory efforts during June 2026, by conducting 22,608 field visits covering various activities and facilities, as part of its commitment to enhance compliance with municipal regulations and requirements, improve service quality, and enhance the urban landscape, contributing to providing a safe and healthy environment for residents and visitors.
The municipality clarified that the regulatory visits were distributed across several areas, with health inspection visits reaching 10,022, while 5,095 visits were conducted for market inspections, in addition to 4,321 visits for monitoring visual distortion, 2,462 visits for building inspections, and 708 visits to follow up on excavations.
The spokesperson for the Municipality of Najran, Abdullah Al-Fadhil, explained that the rounds are part of the municipality's ongoing plans to enhance field oversight, raise the level of compliance with municipal and health requirements, and address observations promptly, positively reflecting on the quality of life and enhancing the level of municipal services provided to beneficiaries. He affirmed the continuation of regulatory activities in all affiliated municipalities, calling on everyone to cooperate and report any observations related to services.