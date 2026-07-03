كثّفت أمانة منطقة نجران جهودها الرقابية خلال شهر يونيو 2026، من خلال تنفيذ 22,608 زيارات ميدانية شملت مختلف الأنشطة والمنشآت، في إطار حرصها على تعزيز الامتثال للأنظمة والاشتراطات البلدية، ورفع مستوى جودة الخدمات، وتحسين المشهد الحضري، بما يسهم في توفير بيئة آمنة وصحية للسكان والزوار.

‎وأوضحت الأمانة أن الزيارات

الرقابية توزعت على عدة مجالات، حيث بلغت زيارات الرقابة الصحية 10,022 زيارة، فيما نُفذت 5,095 زيارة ضمن الرقابة على الأسواق، إلى جانب 4,321 زيارة في مجال الرقابة على التشوه البصري، و2,462 زيارة للرقابة على المباني، إضافة إلى 708 زيارات لمتابعة الحفريات.

‎وأوضح المتحدث باسم أمانة منطقة نجران عبدالله آل فاضل أن الجولات تأتي ضمن خطط الأمانة المستمرة لتعزيز الرقابة الميدانية، ورفع مستوى الالتزام بالاشتراطات البلدية والصحية، ومعالجة الملاحظات أولًا بأول، بما ينعكس إيجابًا على جودة الحياة، ويعزز مستوى الخدمات البلدية المقدمة للمستفيدين. مؤكدًا استمرار الأعمال الرقابية في جميع البلديات التابعة، داعيًا الجميع إلى التعاون والإبلاغ عن أي ملاحظات تتعلق بالخدمات.