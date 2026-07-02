أصدر مجلس إدارة المركز الوطني للتنمية الصناعية، برئاسة وزير الصناعة والثروة المعدنية بندر الخريف، قرارًا بتعيين المهندس صالح بن شبّاب السلمي رئيسًا تنفيذيًا للمركز.

وثمن السلمي ثقة وزير الصناعة والثروة المعدنية ومجلس إدارة المركز، متطلعًا للإسهام في دعم مسيرة عمل المركز، وتعزيز الجهود المبذولة للارتقاء بأداء منظومة الصناعة، مؤكدًا التزامه بتحقيق أهداف المركز، وتعظيم دوره في دعم التنمية الصناعية المستدامة بالمملكة.

ويحمل السلمي شهادة البكالوريوس في الهندسة الكيميائية من جامعة الملك سعود، ويمتلك خبرة تمتد لأكثر من 28 عامًا في القطاع الصناعي، تقلّد خلالها العديد من المهام والمناصب، حيث عمل مستشارًا لوزير الصناعة والثروة المعدنية، ووكيلًا لوزارة الصناعة والثروة المعدنية، وأمينًا عامًا لهيئة تنمية الصادرات السعودية، كما عمل أيضًا في القطاع الخاص، وشارك في إطلاق العديد من الشركات والمشاريع الصناعية في عدة قطاعات.

يذكر أن المركز الوطني للتنمية الصناعية يستهدف تطوير العديد من القطاعات الصناعية الواعدة ضمن الإستراتيجية الوطنية للصناعة، تشمل قطاع الصناعات التعدينية، والآلات والمعدات، والكيماويات، والسيارات، والطيران، والأغذية، وذلك من خلال تطوير الفرص الاستثمارية، وإجراء الدراسات المتخصصة، والتعاون مع الجهات ذات العلاقة في القطاعين العام والخاص، بما يعزّز أثر القطاع الصناعي في تنويع الاقتصاد الوطني، وزيادة الصادرات السعودية غير النفطية.