The Board of Directors of the National Center for Industrial Development, chaired by the Minister of Industry and Mineral Resources Bandar Al-Khorayef, has issued a decision to appoint Engineer Saleh bin Shabab Al-Sulami as the Executive President of the center.

Al-Sulami appreciated the trust of the Minister of Industry and Mineral Resources and the Board of Directors of the center, looking forward to contributing to supporting the center's work, and enhancing the efforts made to elevate the performance of the industrial system, affirming his commitment to achieving the center's goals and maximizing its role in supporting sustainable industrial development in the Kingdom.

Al-Sulami holds a Bachelor's degree in Chemical Engineering from King Saud University and has over 28 years of experience in the industrial sector, during which he has held many roles and positions. He has worked as an advisor to the Minister of Industry and Mineral Resources, Deputy Minister of Industry and Mineral Resources, and Secretary-General of the Saudi Export Development Authority. He has also worked in the private sector and participated in launching several companies and industrial projects in various sectors.

It is noteworthy that the National Center for Industrial Development aims to develop many promising industrial sectors within the National Industrial Strategy, including the mining industries, machinery and equipment, chemicals, automobiles, aviation, and food, by developing investment opportunities, conducting specialized studies, and collaborating with relevant entities in both the public and private sectors, which enhances the impact of the industrial sector in diversifying the national economy and increasing non-oil Saudi exports.