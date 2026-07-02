شاركت المملكة العربية السعودية، ممثلة بوفد من رئاسة أمن الدولة برئاسة اللواء عبدالحميد بن محمد البدر، وبمشاركة الوفد الدائم للمملكة لدى الأمم المتحدة، في أعمال أسبوع الأمم المتحدة لمكافحة الإرهاب، المنعقد في مقر الأمم المتحدة بمدينة نيويورك.

وخلال أعمال الأسبوع، شارك اللواء البدر متحدثًا رئيسيًا في الجلسة الثالثة، التي تناولت مشهد التهديدات الإرهابية العالمية، حيث ألقى بيان المملكة، مستعرضًا رؤية المملكة وجهودها في مواجهة التهديدات الإرهابية، وأهمية تعزيز التعاون الدولي، وتبادل المعلومات والخبرات، وبناء القدرات بما يسهم في دعم الأمن والاستقرار الدوليين.

كما شارك في الحدث الجانبي الذي نظمته المملكة، بالشراكة مع عدد من الدول والمنظمات الدولية، حول مكافحة تمويل الإرهاب في البيئات منخفضة القدرات والهشة، حيث ناقش الحدث سبل تعزيز بناء القدرات، وتطوير التعاون العملياتي، وضمان التنفيذ المتوازن للمعايير الدولية ذات الصلة، بما يسهم في دعم الجهود الدولية الرامية إلى تجفيف منابع تمويل الإرهاب.

وعلى هامش أعمال الأسبوع، عقد اللواء البدر عددًا من اللقاءات الثنائية مع كبار مسؤولي الأمم المتحدة، شملت وكيل الأمين العام للأمم المتحدة لمكافحة الإرهاب بالإنابة السيد ألكسندر زويف، والمديرة التنفيذية للمديرية التنفيذية للجنة مكافحة الإرهاب بالأمم المتحدة السيدة ناتاليا غيرمان، حيث جرى خلال اللقاءات بحث أوجه التعاون المشترك، ومناقشة سبل تعزيز الشراكة والتنسيق في مجالات بناء القدرات، ودعم المبادرات الدولية لمكافحة الإرهاب، بما يسهم في تعزيز الجهود الدولية الرامية إلى مواجهة التهديدات الإرهابية وترسيخ الأمن والسلم الدوليين.