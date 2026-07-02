شاركت المملكة العربية السعودية، ممثلة بوفد من رئاسة أمن الدولة برئاسة اللواء عبدالحميد بن محمد البدر، وبمشاركة الوفد الدائم للمملكة لدى الأمم المتحدة، في أعمال أسبوع الأمم المتحدة لمكافحة الإرهاب، المنعقد في مقر الأمم المتحدة بمدينة نيويورك.
وخلال أعمال الأسبوع، شارك اللواء البدر متحدثًا رئيسيًا في الجلسة الثالثة، التي تناولت مشهد التهديدات الإرهابية العالمية، حيث ألقى بيان المملكة، مستعرضًا رؤية المملكة وجهودها في مواجهة التهديدات الإرهابية، وأهمية تعزيز التعاون الدولي، وتبادل المعلومات والخبرات، وبناء القدرات بما يسهم في دعم الأمن والاستقرار الدوليين.
كما شارك في الحدث الجانبي الذي نظمته المملكة، بالشراكة مع عدد من الدول والمنظمات الدولية، حول مكافحة تمويل الإرهاب في البيئات منخفضة القدرات والهشة، حيث ناقش الحدث سبل تعزيز بناء القدرات، وتطوير التعاون العملياتي، وضمان التنفيذ المتوازن للمعايير الدولية ذات الصلة، بما يسهم في دعم الجهود الدولية الرامية إلى تجفيف منابع تمويل الإرهاب.
وعلى هامش أعمال الأسبوع، عقد اللواء البدر عددًا من اللقاءات الثنائية مع كبار مسؤولي الأمم المتحدة، شملت وكيل الأمين العام للأمم المتحدة لمكافحة الإرهاب بالإنابة السيد ألكسندر زويف، والمديرة التنفيذية للمديرية التنفيذية للجنة مكافحة الإرهاب بالأمم المتحدة السيدة ناتاليا غيرمان، حيث جرى خلال اللقاءات بحث أوجه التعاون المشترك، ومناقشة سبل تعزيز الشراكة والتنسيق في مجالات بناء القدرات، ودعم المبادرات الدولية لمكافحة الإرهاب، بما يسهم في تعزيز الجهود الدولية الرامية إلى مواجهة التهديدات الإرهابية وترسيخ الأمن والسلم الدوليين.
The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, represented by a delegation from the Presidency of State Security headed by Major General Abdulhamid bin Mohammed Al-Badr, along with the Kingdom's permanent delegation to the United Nations, participated in the United Nations Week for Counter-Terrorism, held at the United Nations headquarters in New York City.
During the week's activities, Major General Al-Badr participated as a keynote speaker in the third session, which addressed the landscape of global terrorist threats. He delivered the Kingdom's statement, outlining the Kingdom's vision and efforts to combat terrorist threats, the importance of enhancing international cooperation, exchanging information and experiences, and building capacities to support international security and stability.
He also participated in a side event organized by the Kingdom, in partnership with several countries and international organizations, on combating the financing of terrorism in low-capacity and fragile environments. The event discussed ways to enhance capacity building, develop operational cooperation, and ensure the balanced implementation of relevant international standards, contributing to the international efforts aimed at drying up the sources of terrorist financing.
On the sidelines of the week's activities, Major General Al-Badr held several bilateral meetings with senior UN officials, including the Acting Under-Secretary-General for Counter-Terrorism, Mr. Alexander Zuev, and the Executive Director of the Executive Directorate of the UN Counter-Terrorism Committee, Ms. Natalia German. During these meetings, they discussed areas of joint cooperation and ways to enhance partnership and coordination in capacity building, supporting international initiatives to combat terrorism, thereby strengthening international efforts to address terrorist threats and reinforce international peace and security.