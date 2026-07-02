The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, represented by a delegation from the Presidency of State Security headed by Major General Abdulhamid bin Mohammed Al-Badr, along with the Kingdom's permanent delegation to the United Nations, participated in the United Nations Week for Counter-Terrorism, held at the United Nations headquarters in New York City.

During the week's activities, Major General Al-Badr participated as a keynote speaker in the third session, which addressed the landscape of global terrorist threats. He delivered the Kingdom's statement, outlining the Kingdom's vision and efforts to combat terrorist threats, the importance of enhancing international cooperation, exchanging information and experiences, and building capacities to support international security and stability.

He also participated in a side event organized by the Kingdom, in partnership with several countries and international organizations, on combating the financing of terrorism in low-capacity and fragile environments. The event discussed ways to enhance capacity building, develop operational cooperation, and ensure the balanced implementation of relevant international standards, contributing to the international efforts aimed at drying up the sources of terrorist financing.

On the sidelines of the week's activities, Major General Al-Badr held several bilateral meetings with senior UN officials, including the Acting Under-Secretary-General for Counter-Terrorism, Mr. Alexander Zuev, and the Executive Director of the Executive Directorate of the UN Counter-Terrorism Committee, Ms. Natalia German. During these meetings, they discussed areas of joint cooperation and ways to enhance partnership and coordination in capacity building, supporting international initiatives to combat terrorism, thereby strengthening international efforts to address terrorist threats and reinforce international peace and security.