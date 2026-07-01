A responsible source at the Ministry of Interior announced that based on the information available to the competent authority at the ministry, a criminal network was apprehended in the Riyadh area, engaged in drug trafficking and promotion, and its members were arrested, consisting of (19) citizens, including (1) from the Ministry of Municipalities and Housing, an Ethiopian national violating border security laws, a Moroccan expatriate, and a Yemeni expatriate. Legal procedures have been taken against them, and they have been referred to the Public Prosecution.

The Ministry of Interior, in making this announcement, emphasizes that the security agencies are vigilant to all criminal schemes aimed at targeting the nation and its youth with drugs, and will confront anyone who dares to undermine the security of the Kingdom and its citizens and residents, regardless of who they are.