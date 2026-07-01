أعلن مصدر مسؤول بوزارة الداخلية أنه بناء على ما توافر من معلومات لدى الجهة المختصة بالوزارة، تم ضبط شبكة إجرامية بمنطقة الرياض، تمتهن تهريب المخدرات وترويجها، والقبض على عناصرها، وهم (19) مواطناً، بينهم (1) من وزارة البلديات والإسكان، ومخالف لنظام أمن الحدود من الجنسية الإثيوبية، ووافدة من الجنسية المغربية، ووافد من الجنسية اليمنية، وتم اتخاذ الإجراءات النظامية بحقهم، وإحالتهم إلى النيابة العامة.

ووزارة الداخلية إذ تعلن ذلك لتؤكد أن الجهات الأمنية متيقظة لجميع المخططات الإجرامية التي تحاك لاستهداف الوطن وشبابه بالمخدرات، وستتصدى لكل من تسول له نفسه المساس بأمن المملكة ومواطنيها والمقيمين على أراضيها كائناً من كان.