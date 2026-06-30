نجح الفريق الطبي بمركز الأورام -أحد مكونات تجمع القصيم الصحي- في استئصال ورم ضخم تجاوز حجمه 30 سنتيمترًا من بطن سيدة تبلغ من العمر 62 عامًا، بعد تدخل جراحي عاجل أنهى معاناتها من مضاعفات صحية خطرة.

وأوضح تجمع القصيم الصحي أن المريضة حُولت من مستشفى الولادة والأطفال ببريدة إثر معاناتها من آلام حادة بالبطن وقيء متكرر وعدم القدرة على تناول الطعام، حيث أظهرت الفحوصات والأشعة التشخيصية وجود كتلة كبيرة بالحوض والبطن يُرجح منشؤها من المبيض الأيسر، مصحوبة بالتواء في السويقة الوعائية للمبيض تسبب في انسداد معوي حاد.

وبيّن التجمع أن فريق أورام النساء بالمركز، بالتعاون مع فريق النساء والولادة بمستشفى الولادة والأطفال، أجرى عملية استكشافية طارئة أسفرت عن استئصال الورم بالكامل ومعالجة الالتواء وإنهاء الانسداد المعوي، دون تسجيل أي مضاعفات.

وأشار إلى أن المريضة غادرت المستشفى بحالة صحية مستقرة، وتواصل استكمال خطتها العلاجية ومتابعتها التخصصية بالمركز، في تأكيد لتكامل الخدمات التخصصية وكفاءة الفرق الطبية في التعامل مع حالات الأورمة المعقدة.