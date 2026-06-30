The medical team at the Oncology Center - part of the Qassim Health Cluster - successfully removed a massive tumor measuring over 30 centimeters from the abdomen of a 62-year-old woman, following an urgent surgical intervention that ended her suffering from serious health complications.

The Qassim Health Cluster explained that the patient was referred from the Maternity and Children's Hospital in Buraidah due to severe abdominal pain, repeated vomiting, and an inability to eat. Diagnostic tests and imaging revealed a large mass in the pelvis and abdomen, likely originating from the left ovary, accompanied by torsion of the vascular pedicle of the ovary, which caused acute intestinal obstruction.

The cluster indicated that the Women's Oncology team at the center, in collaboration with the Obstetrics and Gynecology team at the Maternity and Children's Hospital, performed an emergency exploratory surgery that resulted in the complete removal of the tumor, correction of the torsion, and resolution of the intestinal obstruction, with no complications recorded.

It was noted that the patient left the hospital in stable health and continues her treatment plan and specialized follow-up at the center, confirming the integration of specialized services and the efficiency of medical teams in handling complex tumor cases.