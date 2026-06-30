تستعد أمانة منطقة نجران، الأسبوع القادم، لإطلاق فعاليات مهرجان الصيف لعام 2026 تحت شعار «صيفنا هايل» والذي يستمر لمدة 30 يوماً، موزعاً على 11 موقعاً داخل مدينة نجران، وذلك ضمن إطار جهود الأمانة لتنشيط الحركة السياحية والترفيهية، وإثراء جودة الحياة وتوفير برامج تلبي اهتمامات مختلف فئات المجتمع.

وتتوزع فعاليات المهرجان على عدد من المواقع الحيوية، تشمل منتزه الملك فهد، ومنتزه الأمير جلوي، وحديقة الأمير تركي، ومركز الفعاليات والمؤتمرات، ووادي نجران، وملعب إدارة التعليم، وجبل رعوم، والنافورة التفاعلية، وحديقة الصفا، بما يضمن تنوع التجارب وتوسيع نطاق الاستفادة من الفعاليات في أنحاء المدينة.

ويضم المهرجان باقة من الفعاليات والبرامج المتنوعة، من أبرزها ليلة أهالينا، والخيمة التراثية، ومهرجان التسوق في منتزه الأمير جلوي الذي يستمر طوال فترة المهرجان، إلى جانب الدورات التدريبية، ومهارات الفروسية والعروض القتالية، وتسلق جبل رعوم، ومسابقة ريشة فنان، والعزف الكلاسيكي، ومهرجان أطفال الرؤية، إضافة إلى مسابقة «صوتك هايل» التي تمتد لمدة ثلاثة أسابيع وتُقام على ملعب إدارة التعليم.

كما يتضمن المهرجان العديد من الأنشطة الرياضية والثقافية والتعليمية والفنية، التي صُممت لتوفير تجربة ترفيهية متكاملة للأهالي والزوار، وإيجاد بيئة جاذبة تعزز المشاركة المجتمعية وتلبي تطلعات مختلف الفئات العمرية.

وأكد المتحدث باسم أمانة منطقة نجران عبدالله آل فاضل أن مهرجان «صيفنا هايل» يأتي ضمن البرامج الهادفة إلى تنشيط الحراك السياحي والاقتصادي، وتعزيز مكانة نجران كوجهة صيفية متميزة، من خلال تقديم فعاليات نوعية تُسهم في دعم جودة الحياة، وتشجيع السياحة الداخلية، وإبراز المقومات الطبيعية والثقافية والتراثية التي تزخر بها المنطقة.