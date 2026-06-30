The Municipality of Najran is preparing to launch the Summer Festival for 2026 next week under the slogan "Our Summer is Great," which will last for 30 days, spread across 11 locations within the city of Najran. This is part of the municipality's efforts to stimulate tourism and entertainment activities, enrich the quality of life, and provide programs that meet the interests of various segments of the community.

The festival's activities will be distributed across several vital locations, including King Fahd Park, Prince Jalawi Park, Prince Turki Park, the Events and Conferences Center, Wadi Najran, the Education Administration Stadium, Mount Raoum, the interactive fountain, and Al-Safa Park, ensuring a variety of experiences and expanding the benefits of the events throughout the city.

The festival includes a range of diverse events and programs, most notably the "Our Families' Night," the heritage tent, and the shopping festival at Prince Jalawi Park, which will continue throughout the festival period, in addition to training courses, equestrian skills, combat shows, climbing Mount Raoum, the "Artist's Brush" competition, classical music performances, the Vision Children's Festival, and the "Your Voice is Great" competition, which will last for three weeks and take place at the Education Administration Stadium.

The festival also features many sports, cultural, educational, and artistic activities designed to provide a comprehensive entertainment experience for families and visitors, creating an attractive environment that enhances community participation and meets the aspirations of various age groups.

Abdullah Al-Fadhil, the spokesperson for the Municipality of Najran, confirmed that the "Our Summer is Great" festival is part of programs aimed at stimulating tourism and economic activity, enhancing Najran's status as a distinguished summer destination by offering quality events that contribute to supporting the quality of life, encouraging domestic tourism, and highlighting the natural, cultural, and heritage components that the region is rich in.