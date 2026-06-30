احتفلت عبداللطيف جميل للسيارات، الموزع المعتمد لسيارات تويوتا في السعودية منذ عام 1955، بحصولها على الجائزة الذهبية من تويوتا لعام 2025 للسنة الـ15 على التوالي. وتُمنح الجائزة للموزعين الذين يحققون مستويات متميزة من الأداء وتقديم تجربة نوعية للعملاء من خلال المبيعات وخدمات ما بعد البيع. كما تمثل الجائزة الذهبية الـ15 من تويوتا محطة بارزة في مسيرة عبداللطيف جميل للسيارات، حيث تعكس تفاني فِرَق العمل وقوة العلاقة الممتدة مع تويوتا. كما يجسد هذا الإنجاز المستدام الالتزام بالتميّز في الخدمة، والتحسين المستمر، ودعم تطور قطاع التنقل في المملكة.
وعلّق تاكايوكي كانو، المدير العام لقسم الهند والشرق الأوسط في تويوتا، قائلاً: «تسعد تويوتا بمنح عبداللطيف جميل للسيارات الجائزة الذهبية لعام 2025، تقديراً للأداء الاستثنائي عبر مختلف محاور التقييم والمبادرات ذات الأولوية. ويعكس هذا الإنجاز الجهود المتواصلة التي يبذلها منسوبوها في المبيعات والخدمات وقطع الغيار، إلى جانب شبكتها الممتدة، في تقديم تجربة استثنائية قائمة على العناية والاهتمام بالعملاء، بما يسهم في تحقيق السعادة للجميع. ونتطلع إلى مواصلة مسيرتنا معاً كفريق واحد».
من جانبه، أضاف حسن جميل، نائب رئيس مجلس إدارة عبداللطيف جميل في المملكة العربية السعودية: «إن الحصول على الجائزة الذهبية من تويوتا للعام الـ15 على التوالي يضفي معنى وقيمة عميقة على هذا الإنجاز؛ فهو يعكس التزامنا بالتحسين المستمر ونهجنا الذي يضع الضيف في المقام الأول، إلى جانب تفاني فِرَق عملنا التي واصلت التميّز عاماً بعد عام في جميع أنحاء المملكة العربية السعودية».
يعكس هذا الإنجاز المتواصل حرص عبداللطيف جميل للسيارات على وضع الضيف في صميم أولوياتها، وتقديم تجربة متكاملة. كما يشيد بقوة أدائها وعلاقتها الممتدة مع تويوتا، والتي تستند على قيم مشتركة والتزام راسخ بالتحسين والتطوير المستمر.
منذ عام 1955، تعمل عبداللطيف جميل للسيارات بالتعاون مع تويوتا لتوفير تجربة متميزة في ملكية السيارات وخدمات ما بعد البيع في المملكة، فيما تتطور هذه العلاقة باستمرار لمواكبة التحولات المتسارعة في قطاع التنقل، من خلال المساهمة في الابتكار، وتمكين المجتمع، والالتزام المشترك بدعم النمو الاقتصادي المستدام، انسجاماً مع رؤية المملكة 2030.
يذكر أن عبداللطيف جميل للسيارات تأسست في عام 1955 في السعودية. وفي نفس العام، أصبحت الموزع المعتمد لسيارات تويوتا في المملكة. وفي عام 1989 الموزع المعتمد لسيارات لكزس في المملكة. ويستند نهج عمل عبداللطيف جميل للسيارات على تجربة «الضيف أولاً» وفلسفة «كايزن»، مما جعلها ترسخ مكانتها كشريك مفضل في مجال التنقل تلبي الاحتياجات المتطورة للمملكة وشعبها.
لمعرفة المزيد من المعلومات حول أخبار عبداللطيف جميل للسيارات يرجى زيارة الموقع الإلكتروني alj.com وToyota.com.sa.
Abdul Latif Jameel Motors, the authorized distributor of Toyota vehicles in Saudi Arabia since 1955, celebrated receiving the Golden Award from Toyota for 2025 for the 15th consecutive year. The award is granted to distributors who achieve outstanding levels of performance and provide a quality customer experience through sales and after-sales services. The 15th Golden Award from Toyota represents a significant milestone in the journey of Abdul Latif Jameel Motors, reflecting the dedication of the teams and the strength of the long-standing relationship with Toyota. This sustainable achievement embodies the commitment to excellence in service, continuous improvement, and supporting the development of the mobility sector in the Kingdom.
Takayuki Kano, General Manager of the India and Middle East Division at Toyota, commented: “Toyota is pleased to award Abdul Latif Jameel Motors the Golden Award for 2025, in recognition of their exceptional performance across various evaluation criteria and priority initiatives. This achievement reflects the continuous efforts of their sales, service, and spare parts teams, along with their extensive network, in providing an exceptional experience based on care and attention to customers, contributing to the happiness of all. We look forward to continuing our journey together as one team.”
For his part, Hassan Jameel, Vice Chairman of Abdul Latif Jameel in Saudi Arabia, added: “Receiving the Golden Award from Toyota for the 15th consecutive year adds deep meaning and value to this achievement; it reflects our commitment to continuous improvement and our guest-first approach, alongside the dedication of our teams who have consistently excelled year after year across Saudi Arabia.”
This ongoing achievement reflects Abdul Latif Jameel Motors' commitment to placing the guest at the heart of its priorities and providing a comprehensive experience. It also highlights the strength of its performance and its long-standing relationship with Toyota, which is based on shared values and a steadfast commitment to continuous improvement and development.
Since 1955, Abdul Latif Jameel Motors has been working with Toyota to provide an exceptional experience in vehicle ownership and after-sales services in the Kingdom, while this relationship continues to evolve to keep pace with the rapid transformations in the mobility sector, contributing to innovation, empowering the community, and a shared commitment to supporting sustainable economic growth, in line with Vision 2030.
It is worth noting that Abdul Latif Jameel Motors was established in 1955 in Saudi Arabia. In the same year, it became the authorized distributor of Toyota vehicles in the Kingdom. In 1989, it became the authorized distributor of Lexus vehicles in the Kingdom. Abdul Latif Jameel Motors' approach is based on the “Guest First” experience and the “Kaizen” philosophy, which has solidified its position as a preferred partner in the mobility sector, meeting the evolving needs of the Kingdom and its people.
For more information about Abdul Latif Jameel Motors news, please visit the website alj.com وToyota.com.sa.