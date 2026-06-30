Abdul Latif Jameel Motors, the authorized distributor of Toyota vehicles in Saudi Arabia since 1955, celebrated receiving the Golden Award from Toyota for 2025 for the 15th consecutive year. The award is granted to distributors who achieve outstanding levels of performance and provide a quality customer experience through sales and after-sales services. The 15th Golden Award from Toyota represents a significant milestone in the journey of Abdul Latif Jameel Motors, reflecting the dedication of the teams and the strength of the long-standing relationship with Toyota. This sustainable achievement embodies the commitment to excellence in service, continuous improvement, and supporting the development of the mobility sector in the Kingdom.

Takayuki Kano, General Manager of the India and Middle East Division at Toyota, commented: “Toyota is pleased to award Abdul Latif Jameel Motors the Golden Award for 2025, in recognition of their exceptional performance across various evaluation criteria and priority initiatives. This achievement reflects the continuous efforts of their sales, service, and spare parts teams, along with their extensive network, in providing an exceptional experience based on care and attention to customers, contributing to the happiness of all. We look forward to continuing our journey together as one team.”

For his part, Hassan Jameel, Vice Chairman of Abdul Latif Jameel in Saudi Arabia, added: “Receiving the Golden Award from Toyota for the 15th consecutive year adds deep meaning and value to this achievement; it reflects our commitment to continuous improvement and our guest-first approach, alongside the dedication of our teams who have consistently excelled year after year across Saudi Arabia.”

This ongoing achievement reflects Abdul Latif Jameel Motors' commitment to placing the guest at the heart of its priorities and providing a comprehensive experience. It also highlights the strength of its performance and its long-standing relationship with Toyota, which is based on shared values and a steadfast commitment to continuous improvement and development.

Since 1955, Abdul Latif Jameel Motors has been working with Toyota to provide an exceptional experience in vehicle ownership and after-sales services in the Kingdom, while this relationship continues to evolve to keep pace with the rapid transformations in the mobility sector, contributing to innovation, empowering the community, and a shared commitment to supporting sustainable economic growth, in line with Vision 2030.

It is worth noting that Abdul Latif Jameel Motors was established in 1955 in Saudi Arabia. In the same year, it became the authorized distributor of Toyota vehicles in the Kingdom. In 1989, it became the authorized distributor of Lexus vehicles in the Kingdom. Abdul Latif Jameel Motors' approach is based on the “Guest First” experience and the “Kaizen” philosophy, which has solidified its position as a preferred partner in the mobility sector, meeting the evolving needs of the Kingdom and its people.

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