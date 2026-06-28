استقبل نائب وزير الخارجية المهندس وليد بن عبدالكريم الخريجي، في مقر الوزارة بالرياض اليوم، سفير اليابان لدى المملكة ياسوناري مورينو.
وجرى خلال الاستقبال، استعراض العلاقات الثنائية بين البلدين، ومناقشة التطورات على الساحتين الإقليمية والدولية، والجهود المبذولة بشأنها.
The Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs, Engineer Walid bin Abdulkarim Al-Khreeji, received the Ambassador of Japan to the Kingdom, Yasunari Morino, at the ministry's headquarters in Riyadh today.
During the reception, the bilateral relations between the two countries were reviewed, and developments on both the regional and international fronts, as well as the efforts being made regarding them, were discussed.