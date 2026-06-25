أطلقت الهيئة الملكية لمدينة مكة المكرمة والمشاعر المقدسة المرحلة الجديدة من برنامج الأحياء المطورة، عبر مشاريع تطويرية تستهدف سبعة مواقع في قلب مكة ومحيطها، تشمل: جرهم الجنوبية، والهجلة، والخالدية، والهنداوية الشرقية، والهنداوية الجنوبية، والهنداوية الغربية، وحي الزهور.

وتغطي المرحلة الجديدة مساحات تتجاوز 4.4 مليون متر مربع، باستثمارات تتجاوز 16.3 مليار ريال، ضمن توجه يستهدف تطوير الأحياء ذات الأولوية، ورفع جودة الحياة، وتحسين المشهد الحضري، وتعزيز جاذبية مكة المكرمة للتنمية والاستثمار.

ويأتي تطوير حي الزهور بوصفه أحد مشاريع هذه المرحلة، حيث يُنفذ عبر شركة توافق وشركة متون، في إطار شراكة تطويرية تدعم مسار تنفيذ المشاريع النوعية، وتعزز حضور القطاع الخاص في تطوير الأحياء المستهدفة.

ويستهدف المشروع تحسين المشهد الحضري، وتهيئة بيئة عمرانية أكثر جودة وكفاءة، بما يسهم في الارتقاء بتجربة السكان والزوار، ودعم استدامة التنمية في المنطقة المستهدفة.

ويعمل برنامج الأحياء المطورة على تنظيم ومتابعة مسار المشروع، بما يعزز تكامل الجهود بين الجهات المشاركة، ويدعم مواءمة أعمال التنفيذ مع مستهدفات تطوير الأحياء ذات الأولوية.

ويعكس تطوير حي الزهور توجهًا نحو مشاريع تطويرية منظمة، تبدأ من احتياجات الحي، وتمتد آثارها إلى الإنسان والمكان، ضمن مستقبل حضري أكثر جودة واستدامة لمكة المكرمة.