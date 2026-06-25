The Royal Commission for the City of Mecca and the Holy Sites has launched the new phase of the Developed Neighborhoods Program, through developmental projects targeting seven locations in the heart of Mecca and its surroundings, including: Southern Juhurm, Al-Hajlah, Al-Khalidiyyah, Eastern Hindawiyyah, Southern Hindawiyyah, Western Hindawiyyah, and Al-Zuhur neighborhood.

The new phase covers areas exceeding 4.4 million square meters, with investments surpassing 16.3 billion riyals, as part of a strategy aimed at developing priority neighborhoods, enhancing quality of life, improving the urban landscape, and boosting the attractiveness of Mecca for development and investment.

The development of Al-Zuhur neighborhood is one of the projects in this phase, being implemented by Tawafuq Company and Matoun Company, within a developmental partnership that supports the implementation of quality projects and enhances the presence of the private sector in the development of targeted neighborhoods.

The project aims to improve the urban landscape and prepare a more quality and efficient urban environment, contributing to enhancing the experience of residents and visitors, and supporting sustainable development in the targeted area.

The Developed Neighborhoods Program works on organizing and monitoring the project's progress, enhancing the integration of efforts among participating entities, and supporting the alignment of implementation activities with the objectives of developing priority neighborhoods.

The development of Al-Zuhur neighborhood reflects a trend towards organized developmental projects, starting from the needs of the neighborhood and extending its impacts to both people and place, within a more quality and sustainable urban future for Mecca.