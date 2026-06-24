أجرى وزير الخارجية الأمير فيصل بن فرحان بن عبدالله، اتصالاً هاتفياً، بوزير خارجية جمهورية قيرغيزستان جينبيك كولوباييف.

وفي مستهل الاتصال، هنأ الأمير فيصل بن فرحان، الوزير كولوباييف بمناسبة انتخاب جمهورية قيرغيزستان عضواً غير دائم في مجلس الأمن التابع للأمم المتحدة للفترة 2027 ـ 2028، معرباً عن تطلعه إلى إسهام قيرغيزستان في دعم جهود المجلس الرامية إلى تعزيز السلم والأمن الدوليين.

وجرى خلال الاتصال استعراض العلاقات الثنائية وسبل تعزيزها في مختلف المجالات، إضافة إلى بحث المستجدات الإقليمية والدولية والجهود المبذولة بشأنها.