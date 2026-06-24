أجرى وزير الخارجية الأمير فيصل بن فرحان بن عبدالله، اتصالاً هاتفياً، بوزير خارجية جمهورية قيرغيزستان جينبيك كولوباييف.
وفي مستهل الاتصال، هنأ الأمير فيصل بن فرحان، الوزير كولوباييف بمناسبة انتخاب جمهورية قيرغيزستان عضواً غير دائم في مجلس الأمن التابع للأمم المتحدة للفترة 2027 ـ 2028، معرباً عن تطلعه إلى إسهام قيرغيزستان في دعم جهود المجلس الرامية إلى تعزيز السلم والأمن الدوليين.
وجرى خلال الاتصال استعراض العلاقات الثنائية وسبل تعزيزها في مختلف المجالات، إضافة إلى بحث المستجدات الإقليمية والدولية والجهود المبذولة بشأنها.
Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan bin Abdullah made a phone call to the Foreign Minister of the Kyrgyz Republic, Jenbek Kulubaev.
At the beginning of the call, Prince Faisal bin Farhan congratulated Minister Kulubaev on the election of the Kyrgyz Republic as a non-permanent member of the United Nations Security Council for the term 2027-2028, expressing his anticipation of Kyrgyzstan's contribution to supporting the Council's efforts to promote international peace and security.
During the call, they reviewed bilateral relations and ways to enhance them in various fields, in addition to discussing regional and international developments and the efforts being made regarding them.