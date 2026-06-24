Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan bin Abdullah made a phone call to the Foreign Minister of the Kyrgyz Republic, Jenbek Kulubaev.

At the beginning of the call, Prince Faisal bin Farhan congratulated Minister Kulubaev on the election of the Kyrgyz Republic as a non-permanent member of the United Nations Security Council for the term 2027-2028, expressing his anticipation of Kyrgyzstan's contribution to supporting the Council's efforts to promote international peace and security.

During the call, they reviewed bilateral relations and ways to enhance them in various fields, in addition to discussing regional and international developments and the efforts being made regarding them.