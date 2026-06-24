Under the chairmanship of the Deputy Minister of Health for Planning and Development, Engineer Abdulaziz bin Hamad Al-Rumaih, the Saudi delegation is participating in the 2026 BIO International Conference on Biotechnology, which is being held in San Diego, USA, from June 22 to 25. This participation is through a comprehensive national pavilion to showcase the Kingdom's experience in health innovation and biotechnology, and to attract quality investments and strategic partnerships that contribute to the development of the health sector, in line with the objectives of the Health Sector Transformation Program stemming from the Kingdom's Vision 2030 and the National Biotechnology Strategy.

The pavilion includes 24 participating entities from government bodies enabling the biotechnology sector, major private sector companies specialized in pharmaceuticals and biotechnology, business solutions, investment funds, in addition to a group of national companies operating in the sector.

The participation witnessed the organization of a specialized roundtable with the presence of 25 global companies, in addition to holding more than 30 introductory sessions and bilateral meetings with sector leaders, to discuss several aspects represented in the attractiveness of the Kingdom for clinical trials, showcasing regulatory developments and research infrastructure, as well as signing a number of agreements and partnerships for pharmaceutical development and research collaboration, and conducting visits to several leading global entities in the sector to exchange experiences and transfer knowledge.

It is noteworthy that the Kingdom will host the BIO Middle East Conference on Biotechnology from December 14 to 16, 2026, in a move that reflects its growing position as a regional center for innovation in biotechnology, contributing to supporting health innovation and research and development.

The BIO International Conference on Biotechnology is considered the largest global gathering for the biotechnology sector, attracting more than 20,000 participants annually from over 70 countries, bringing together industry leaders, investors, and research and regulatory entities to showcase the latest innovations and build strategic partnerships in the fields of biotechnology and health sciences.