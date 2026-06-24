برئاسة نائب وزير الصحة للتخطيط والتطوير المهندس عبدالعزيز بن حمد الرميح، يشارك الوفد السعودي في مؤتمر BIO الدولي للتقنية الحيوية لعام 2026، الذي يُقام في مدينة سان دييغو الأمريكية خلال الفترة من 22 حتى 25 يونيو الجاري، وذلك من خلال جناح وطني متكامل لاستعراض تجربة المملكة في الابتكار الصحي والتقنية الحيوية، وجذب الاستثمارات النوعية والشراكات الإستراتيجية التي تسهم في تطوير القطاع الصحي، تحقيقاً لمستهدفات برنامج تحول القطاع الصحي المنبثق من رؤية المملكة 2030، والإستراتيجية الوطنية للتقنية الحيوية.

وتضمن الجناح 24 جهة مشاركة من الجهات الحكومية الممكنة لقطاع التقنية الحيوية، وكبرى شركات القطاع الخاص المختصة في الصناعات الدوائية والتقنيات الحيوية، وحلول الأعمال، والصناديق الاستثمارية، إضافة إلى مجموعة من الشركات الوطنية العاملة في القطاع.

وشهدت المشاركة تنظيم طاولة مستديرة متخصصة بحضور 25 شركة عالمية إلى جانب عقد أكثر من 30 جلسة تعريفية ولقاءات ثنائية مع قادة القطاع، لمناقشة عدة جوانب تمثلت في جاذبية المملكة للتجارب السريرية، واستعراض التطورات التنظيمية والبنية التحتية البحثية، إلى جانب توقيع مجموعة من الاتفاقيات والشراكات للتطوير الدوائي والتعاون البحثي، وتنفيذ زيارات لعدد من الجهات العالمية الرائدة في القطاع؛ لتبادل الخبرات ونقل المعرفة.

يذكر أن المملكة تستضيف مؤتمر BIO الشرق الأوسط للتقنية الحيوية خلال الفترة من 14 حتى 16 ديسمبر 2026، في خطوة تعكس مكانتها المتنامية كمركز إقليمي للابتكار في التقنية الحيوية، يسهم في دعم الابتكار الصحي والبحث والتطوير.

ويُعد مؤتمر BIO الدولي للتقنية الحيوية أكبر تجمع عالمي لقطاع التقنية الحيوية، إذ يستقطب سنوياً أكثر من 20 ألف مشارك من أكثر من 70 دولة، ويجمع قادة الصناعة والمستثمرين والجهات البحثية والتنظيمية لاستعراض أحدث الابتكارات وبناء الشراكات الإستراتيجية في مجالات التقنية الحيوية والعلوم الصحية.