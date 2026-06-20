The Muslim World League strongly condemned the terrorist attack that targeted Niamey International Airport in the Republic of Niger, which resulted in significant loss of life.

In a statement from the League's General Secretariat, the Secretary-General and President of the Association of Muslim Scholars, His Eminence Sheikh Dr. Mohammed bin Abdulkarim Al-Issa, expressed full solidarity with the Republic of Niger in facing all threats to its security, stability, and the safety of its people, reiterating the League's position of rejecting and condemning violence and terrorism in all their forms and justifications.

His Eminence extended sincere condolences and sympathy to the families of the victims, as well as to the government and people of Niger, wishing a speedy recovery to the injured.