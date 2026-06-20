أدانت رابطة العالم الإسلامي -باستنكارٍ شديد- الهجوم الإرهابي الذي استهدف مطار نيامي الدولي في جمهورية النيجر، وأسفر عن خسائر جسيمة في الأرواح.

وفي بيانٍ للأمانة العامة للرابطة، أعرب الأمين العام رئيس هيئة علماء المسلمين فضيلة الشيخ الدكتور محمد بن عبدالكريم العيسى عن التضامن التام مع جمهورية النيجر في مواجهة كلّ ما يهدد أمنها واستقرارها وسلامة شعبِها، مجدداً التأكيد على موقف الرابطة الرافض والمُدين للعنف والإرهاب بكافّة أشكالهما وذرائعهما.

وتقدّم فضيلته بخالص التعازي والمواساة إلى ذوي الضحايا، وإلى حكومة النيجر وشعبها، متمنياً للمُصابين الشِّفاءَ العاجِل.