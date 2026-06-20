وزّع مركز الملك سلمان للإغاثة والأعمال الإنسانية أمس (200) سلة غذائية على المجتمع المستضيف والنازحين واللاجئين، في إقليم بنجغارا بجمهورية مالي، استفاد منها (1,200) فرد، ضمن مشروع توزيع المساعدات الغذائية لدعم الأمن الغذائي في مالي للعام 2026.

ويأتي ذلك في إطار المشاريع الإغاثية والإنسانية التي تقدمها المملكة عبر ذراعها الإنسانية مركز الملك سلمان للإغاثة؛ لمساعدة الفئات المحتاجة والمتضررة في مختلف بقاع الأرض.