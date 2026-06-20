The King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center distributed (200) food baskets yesterday to the host community, internally displaced persons, and refugees in the Bangui region of the Republic of Mali, benefiting (1,200) individuals, as part of the food aid distribution project to support food security in Mali for the year 2026.

This comes as part of the humanitarian and relief projects provided by the Kingdom through its humanitarian arm, the King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center, to assist the needy and affected groups in various parts of the world.