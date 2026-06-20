وزّع مركز الملك سلمان للإغاثة والأعمال الإنسانية أمس (200) سلة غذائية على المجتمع المستضيف والنازحين واللاجئين، في إقليم بنجغارا بجمهورية مالي، استفاد منها (1,200) فرد، ضمن مشروع توزيع المساعدات الغذائية لدعم الأمن الغذائي في مالي للعام 2026.
ويأتي ذلك في إطار المشاريع الإغاثية والإنسانية التي تقدمها المملكة عبر ذراعها الإنسانية مركز الملك سلمان للإغاثة؛ لمساعدة الفئات المحتاجة والمتضررة في مختلف بقاع الأرض.
The King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center distributed (200) food baskets yesterday to the host community, internally displaced persons, and refugees in the Bangui region of the Republic of Mali, benefiting (1,200) individuals, as part of the food aid distribution project to support food security in Mali for the year 2026.
This comes as part of the humanitarian and relief projects provided by the Kingdom through its humanitarian arm, the King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center, to assist the needy and affected groups in various parts of the world.