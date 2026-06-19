ألقت المملكة العربية السعودية، نيابةً عن المجموعة العربية، كلمة خلال الحوار التفاعلي للجمعية العامة للأمم المتحدة مع الرئيسين المشاركين للفريق العلمي الدولي المستقل المعني بالذكاء الاصطناعي، أكدت فيها أهمية تعزيز التعاون الدولي لضمان الاستخدام المسؤول للذكاء الاصطناعي، وتسخير إمكاناته لخدمة التنمية المستدامة.
ورحبت المملكة، في الكلمة التي ألقاها المندوب الدائم للمملكة لدى الأمم المتحدة السفير الدكتور عبدالعزيز الواصل، بالجهود المبذولة لتنفيذ مخرجات الميثاق الرقمي العالمي، وإنشاء الفريق العلمي الدولي المستقل، مشددةً على أهمية مواصلة الحوار والتعاون بين الحكومات والأمم المتحدة والقطاع الخاص والمؤسسات الأكاديمية والمجتمع المدني.
وأكدت أهمية اضطلاع الدول الأعضاء بدور محوري في أي ترتيبات أو آليات مستقبلية لحوكمة الذكاء الاصطناعي، مع احترام حق كل دولة في صياغة سياساتها الوطنية المتعلقة بهذه التقنيات، بما يتوافق مع احتياجاتها وأولوياتها وظروفها التنموية.
وأشارت إلى ما يتيحه الذكاء الاصطناعي من فرص لدعم التنمية المستدامة، وتحسين الخدمات العامة، وتعزيز الابتكار والنمو الاقتصادي، داعيةً إلى تعزيز بناء القدرات ونقل المعرفة والتكنولوجيا، ودعم البحث العلمي والابتكار، وتمكين الشباب والمرأة ورواد الأعمال، بما يسهم في تضييق الفجوة الرقمية بين الدول.
وشددت المملكة، نيابةً عن المجموعة العربية، على أهمية تطوير أطر أخلاقية للاستخدام المسؤول للذكاء الاصطناعي، ترتكز على الشفافية والموثوقية والمساءلة، وتحفظ الخصوصية وحقوق الإنسان، مع مراعاة الخصوصيات الثقافية والقيم المجتمعية.
وأكدت ضرورة معالجة المخاطر الناجمة عن إساءة استخدام تقنيات الذكاء الاصطناعي، بما في ذلك المعلومات المضللة، والتزييف العميق، والهجمات السيبرانية، بما يعزز الثقة في هذه التقنيات، ويسهم في تحقيق الاستفادة الآمنة منها على المستوى العالمي.
The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, on behalf of the Arab Group, delivered a statement during the interactive dialogue of the United Nations General Assembly with the co-chairs of the International Independent Scientific Team on Artificial Intelligence, emphasizing the importance of enhancing international cooperation to ensure the responsible use of artificial intelligence and harnessing its potential to serve sustainable development.
The Kingdom welcomed, in the statement delivered by the Permanent Representative of the Kingdom to the United Nations, Ambassador Dr. Abdulaziz Al-Wasel, the efforts made to implement the outcomes of the Global Digital Compact and to establish the International Independent Scientific Team, stressing the importance of continuing dialogue and cooperation among governments, the United Nations, the private sector, academic institutions, and civil society.
It affirmed the importance of member states playing a central role in any future arrangements or mechanisms for the governance of artificial intelligence, while respecting each country's right to shape its national policies related to these technologies, in accordance with its needs, priorities, and developmental circumstances.
It pointed out the opportunities that artificial intelligence provides to support sustainable development, improve public services, and enhance innovation and economic growth, calling for the strengthening of capacity building, knowledge and technology transfer, support for scientific research and innovation, and the empowerment of youth, women, and entrepreneurs, contributing to narrowing the digital divide between countries.
The Kingdom, on behalf of the Arab Group, emphasized the importance of developing ethical frameworks for the responsible use of artificial intelligence, based on transparency, reliability, and accountability, while safeguarding privacy and human rights, taking into account cultural specificities and societal values.
It stressed the necessity of addressing the risks arising from the misuse of artificial intelligence technologies, including misinformation, deepfakes, and cyberattacks, which enhances trust in these technologies and contributes to achieving their safe utilization globally.