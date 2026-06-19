The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, on behalf of the Arab Group, delivered a statement during the interactive dialogue of the United Nations General Assembly with the co-chairs of the International Independent Scientific Team on Artificial Intelligence, emphasizing the importance of enhancing international cooperation to ensure the responsible use of artificial intelligence and harnessing its potential to serve sustainable development.

The Kingdom welcomed, in the statement delivered by the Permanent Representative of the Kingdom to the United Nations, Ambassador Dr. Abdulaziz Al-Wasel, the efforts made to implement the outcomes of the Global Digital Compact and to establish the International Independent Scientific Team, stressing the importance of continuing dialogue and cooperation among governments, the United Nations, the private sector, academic institutions, and civil society.

It affirmed the importance of member states playing a central role in any future arrangements or mechanisms for the governance of artificial intelligence, while respecting each country's right to shape its national policies related to these technologies, in accordance with its needs, priorities, and developmental circumstances.

It pointed out the opportunities that artificial intelligence provides to support sustainable development, improve public services, and enhance innovation and economic growth, calling for the strengthening of capacity building, knowledge and technology transfer, support for scientific research and innovation, and the empowerment of youth, women, and entrepreneurs, contributing to narrowing the digital divide between countries.

The Kingdom, on behalf of the Arab Group, emphasized the importance of developing ethical frameworks for the responsible use of artificial intelligence, based on transparency, reliability, and accountability, while safeguarding privacy and human rights, taking into account cultural specificities and societal values.

It stressed the necessity of addressing the risks arising from the misuse of artificial intelligence technologies, including misinformation, deepfakes, and cyberattacks, which enhances trust in these technologies and contributes to achieving their safe utilization globally.