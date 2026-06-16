The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia achieved 3 international awards at the 10th European Physics Olympiad (EuPhO 2026), which took place in Gothenburg, Sweden, from June 12 to 16, with the participation of around 200 students representing 40 countries.

Student Hussein Habib Al-Saleh from the General Administration of Education in Riyadh won a bronze medal, while students Mohammed Abdulrahman Al-Arfaj and Mohammed Mahmoud Al-Raml from the General Administration of Education in the Eastern Province received certificates of appreciation.

This achievement raised the Kingdom's total from its 8 participations in the European Physics Olympiad to 27 international awards, including 1 gold medal, 3 silver medals, 13 bronze medals, and 10 certificates of appreciation.

This accomplishment came after an intensive preparation and qualification journey that the students underwent throughout the year, implemented by the King Abdulaziz and His Companions Foundation for Giftedness and Creativity "Mawhiba," in partnership with the Ministry of Education, as part of the Mawhiba program for international Olympiads.

The qualification journey included multiple stages of theoretical and practical scientific training, in addition to internal and external training camps and forums, aimed at developing students' capabilities in advanced scientific fields and enhancing their readiness for global competition, contributing to representing the Kingdom honorably in international forums.

It is noteworthy that the European Physics Olympiad is an international scientific competition dedicated to high school students, characterized by short problems that require creative solutions. Its competitions consist of two tests: theoretical and practical, and it allows students to discuss their solutions directly with the scientific committee instead of the team leaders.

"Mawhiba" is a national institution that is globally recognized for discovering, nurturing, and empowering gifted individuals, working according to a national strategy to develop talent in priority scientific fields, contributing to building a knowledge-based society, enhancing a culture of innovation, and supporting national development.