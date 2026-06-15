The Prince of Jazan Region, Prince Mohammed bin Abdulaziz bin Mohammed bin Abdulaziz, accompanied by his deputy, Prince Nasser bin Mohammed bin Abdullah bin Jiluwi, visited the headquarters of the Security Forces Command in the Jazan Region, as part of his tours of various departments and sectors in the region.

During the visit, the Prince was briefed on the preparations and capabilities possessed by the Security Forces Command in the region, as well as the operations of the command and the equipment, machinery, and technologies that contribute to the efficient and effective execution of its security missions.

The Prince of Jazan listened to an explanation from the Commander of the Security Forces in the region, Colonel Lutfi bin Samha, regarding the tasks and responsibilities assigned to the security forces, their roles in supporting the security system, and their efforts in protecting borders and vital sites, as well as maintaining the security and stability of the region.

The Prince of Jazan emphasized the support and attention the security sector receives from the wise leadership, affirming the importance of the dedicated efforts made by the personnel of the security forces in fulfilling their duties and the contributions they make to enhance security and protect national gains.