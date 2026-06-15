زار أمير منطقة جازان الأمير محمد بن عبدالعزيز بن محمد بن عبدالعزيز، بحضور نائبه الأمير ناصر بن محمد بن عبدالله بن جلوي، مقر قيادة الأفواج الأمنية بمنطقة جازان، وذلك ضمن جولاته لمختلف الإدارات والقطاعات بالمنطقة.

واطّلع أمير المنطقة خلال الزيارة على التجهيزات والإمكانات التي تمتلكها قيادة الأفواج الأمنية بالمنطقة، وعمل القيادة وما جُهزت به من آليات ومعدات وتقنيات تسهم في تنفيذ مهماتها الأمنية بكفاءة واقتدار.

واستمع أمير جازان لشرح من قائد الأفواج الأمنية بالمنطقة العقيد الركن لطفي بن سمها، حول المهمات والمسؤوليات المنوطة بالأفواج الأمنية، وأدوارها في دعم المنظومة الأمنية، وما تضطلع به من جهود في حماية الحدود والمواقع الحيوية، والمحافظة على أمن واستقرار المنطقة.

ونوّه أمير جازان بما يحظى به القطاع الأمني من دعم واهتمام من القيادة الرشيدة، مؤكداً أهمية الدور الذي يقوم به منسوبو الأفواج الأمنية من جهود مخلصة في أداء واجباتهم، وما يقدمونه من أعمال تسهم في تعزيز الأمن وحماية المكتسبات الوطنية.