زار أمير منطقة جازان الأمير محمد بن عبدالعزيز بن محمد بن عبدالعزيز، بحضور نائبه الأمير ناصر بن محمد بن عبدالله بن جلوي، مقر قيادة الأفواج الأمنية بمنطقة جازان، وذلك ضمن جولاته لمختلف الإدارات والقطاعات بالمنطقة.
واطّلع أمير المنطقة خلال الزيارة على التجهيزات والإمكانات التي تمتلكها قيادة الأفواج الأمنية بالمنطقة، وعمل القيادة وما جُهزت به من آليات ومعدات وتقنيات تسهم في تنفيذ مهماتها الأمنية بكفاءة واقتدار.
واستمع أمير جازان لشرح من قائد الأفواج الأمنية بالمنطقة العقيد الركن لطفي بن سمها، حول المهمات والمسؤوليات المنوطة بالأفواج الأمنية، وأدوارها في دعم المنظومة الأمنية، وما تضطلع به من جهود في حماية الحدود والمواقع الحيوية، والمحافظة على أمن واستقرار المنطقة.
ونوّه أمير جازان بما يحظى به القطاع الأمني من دعم واهتمام من القيادة الرشيدة، مؤكداً أهمية الدور الذي يقوم به منسوبو الأفواج الأمنية من جهود مخلصة في أداء واجباتهم، وما يقدمونه من أعمال تسهم في تعزيز الأمن وحماية المكتسبات الوطنية.
The Prince of Jazan Region, Prince Mohammed bin Abdulaziz bin Mohammed bin Abdulaziz, accompanied by his deputy, Prince Nasser bin Mohammed bin Abdullah bin Jiluwi, visited the headquarters of the Security Forces Command in the Jazan Region, as part of his tours of various departments and sectors in the region.
During the visit, the Prince was briefed on the preparations and capabilities possessed by the Security Forces Command in the region, as well as the operations of the command and the equipment, machinery, and technologies that contribute to the efficient and effective execution of its security missions.
The Prince of Jazan listened to an explanation from the Commander of the Security Forces in the region, Colonel Lutfi bin Samha, regarding the tasks and responsibilities assigned to the security forces, their roles in supporting the security system, and their efforts in protecting borders and vital sites, as well as maintaining the security and stability of the region.
The Prince of Jazan emphasized the support and attention the security sector receives from the wise leadership, affirming the importance of the dedicated efforts made by the personnel of the security forces in fulfilling their duties and the contributions they make to enhance security and protect national gains.