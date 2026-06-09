The King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center distributed (837) food baskets the day before yesterday to returnees from neighboring countries, displaced individuals, those in need, and orphans in the Jhar Barchak district of Zaranj city in Nimroz province, Afghanistan, benefiting (5,022) individuals, comprising (837) families, as part of the food security and emergency project in Afghanistan for the year 2026.

This is part of the ongoing humanitarian and relief efforts provided by the Kingdom through its humanitarian arm, the King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center, to assist the Afghan brotherly people and alleviate their suffering.