وزّع مركز الملك سلمان للإغاثة والأعمال الإنسانية أمس الأول (837) سلة غذائية على العائدين من الدول المجاورة والنازحين والمحتاجين والأيتام في مديرية جهار برجك بمدينة زرنج في ولاية نيمروز بأفغانستان، استفاد منها (5,022) فردًا بواقع (837) أسرة، ضمن مشروع الأمن الغذائي والطوارئ في أفغانستان للعام 2026م.

ويأتي ذلك امتدادًا للجهود الإغاثية والإنسانية التي تقدمها المملكة عبر ذراعها الإنساني مركز الملك سلمان للإغاثة؛ لمساعدة الشعب الأفغاني الشقيق والتخفيف من معاناته.