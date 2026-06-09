أجرى وزير الخارجية الأمير فيصل بن فرحان بن عبدالله، اتصالاً هاتفياً بوزيرة خارجية جمهورية النمسا الاتحادية بياته ماينل رايزنجر.

وفي مستهل الاتصال، هنأ سمو الوزير الوزيرة بمناسبة انتخاب جمهورية النمسا عضوًا غير دائم في مجلس الأمن التابع للأمم المتحدة للفترة 2027 - 2028، معرباً عن تطلعه إلى تعزيز التنسيق والتعاون بين البلدين بما يسهم في تحقيق الأمن والاستقرار الإقليمي والدولي، كما بحث الجانبان المستجدات الإقليمية والجهود المبذولة حيالها.