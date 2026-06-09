Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan bin Abdullah made a phone call to the Federal Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Austria, Beate Meinl-Reisinger.

At the beginning of the call, His Highness congratulated the minister on the election of the Republic of Austria as a non-permanent member of the United Nations Security Council for the term 2027 - 2028, expressing his hope to enhance coordination and cooperation between the two countries to contribute to achieving regional and international security and stability. The two sides also discussed regional developments and the efforts being made regarding them.