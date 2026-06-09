أجرى وزير الخارجية الأمير فيصل بن فرحان بن عبدالله، اتصالاً هاتفياً بوزيرة خارجية جمهورية النمسا الاتحادية بياته ماينل رايزنجر.
وفي مستهل الاتصال، هنأ سمو الوزير الوزيرة بمناسبة انتخاب جمهورية النمسا عضوًا غير دائم في مجلس الأمن التابع للأمم المتحدة للفترة 2027 - 2028، معرباً عن تطلعه إلى تعزيز التنسيق والتعاون بين البلدين بما يسهم في تحقيق الأمن والاستقرار الإقليمي والدولي، كما بحث الجانبان المستجدات الإقليمية والجهود المبذولة حيالها.
Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan bin Abdullah made a phone call to the Federal Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Austria, Beate Meinl-Reisinger.
At the beginning of the call, His Highness congratulated the minister on the election of the Republic of Austria as a non-permanent member of the United Nations Security Council for the term 2027 - 2028, expressing his hope to enhance coordination and cooperation between the two countries to contribute to achieving regional and international security and stability. The two sides also discussed regional developments and the efforts being made regarding them.