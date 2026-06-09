استقبل نائب وزير الخارجية المهندس وليد بن عبدالكريم الخريجي، بمقر الوزارة في الرياض، سفير جمهورية بولندا لدى المملكة روبرت روستك، وسفير أوكرانيا لدى المملكة أناتولي بيترينكو.

وجرى خلال الاستقبال، استعراض العلاقات الثنائية مع بلديهما، بالإضافة إلى مناقشة التطورات الإقليمية والدولية، والجهود المبذولة بشأنها.