The Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs, Engineer Walid bin Abdulkarim Al-Khreeji, received at the ministry's headquarters in Riyadh, the Ambassador of the Republic of Poland to the Kingdom, Robert Rostek, and the Ambassador of Ukraine to the Kingdom, Anatoliy Petrenko.

During the reception, they reviewed the bilateral relations with their countries, in addition to discussing regional and international developments and the efforts being made regarding them.