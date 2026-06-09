تلقى وزير الخارجية الأمير فيصل بن فرحان بن عبدالله، اتصالاً هاتفياً من وزير الخارجية والتعاون الدولي والمصريين بالخارج في جمهورية مصر العربية الدكتور بدر عبدالعاطي.

وجرى خلال الاتصال بحث التطورات في المنطقة، وأهمية تكثيف الجهود لوقف التصعيد بما يحفظ السلم والأمن الإقليمي.