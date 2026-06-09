تلقى وزير الخارجية الأمير فيصل بن فرحان بن عبدالله، اتصالاً هاتفياً من وزير الخارجية والتعاون الدولي والمصريين بالخارج في جمهورية مصر العربية الدكتور بدر عبدالعاطي.
وجرى خلال الاتصال بحث التطورات في المنطقة، وأهمية تكثيف الجهود لوقف التصعيد بما يحفظ السلم والأمن الإقليمي.
Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan bin Abdullah received a phone call from the Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation and Egyptians abroad in the Arab Republic of Egypt, Dr. Badr Abdel Aty.
During the call, they discussed the developments in the region and the importance of intensifying efforts to halt the escalation in order to maintain regional peace and security.