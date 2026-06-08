رعى المستشار الخاص لخادم الحرمين الشريفين رئيس مجلس إدارة دارة الملك عبدالعزيز الأمير فيصل بن سلمان بن عبدالعزيز، اليوم، حفل تسليم جائزة الملك سلمان العالمية للدراسات العليا في تاريخ الجزيرة العربية وحضارتها في دورتها الثالثة، الذي نظمه مركز الملك سلمان لدراسات تاريخ الجزيرة العربية وحضارتها بجامعة الملك سعود، بحضور عدد من الأمراء والوزراء والأكاديميين والباحثين والمهتمين بتاريخ الجزيرة العربية وحضارتها.

واستُهل الحفل بالسلام الملكي، ثم تلاوة آيات من القرآن الكريم، أعقبها عرض فيلم تعريفي استعرض مسيرة الجائزة وأهدافها ودورها في دعم البحث العلمي وتعزيز الدراسات المتخصصة بتاريخ الجزيرة العربية وحضارتها، ثم جرى تكريم الفائزين وتسليمهم الجوائز والتقاط الصورة التذكارية.

وأكد المشرف العام على مركز الملك سلمان لدراسات تاريخ الجزيرة العربية وحضارتها الأمين العام للجائزة الأمير الدكتور نايف بن ثنيان، في كلمته خلال الحفل، أن الجائزة تُعد إحدى المبادرات العلمية الرائدة التي تجسد اهتمام خادم الحرمين الشريفين الملك سلمان بن عبدالعزيز آل سعود، وولي العهد رئيس مجلس الوزراء بدعم البحث العلمي وتحفيز الباحثين المميزين في مجال تاريخ الجزيرة العربية وحضارتها.

وأوضح أن الجائزة شهدت تطوراً ملحوظاً في نظامها الأساسي وآليات التحكيم والترشيح بما يواكب مستهدفات رؤية المملكة 2030، والدعم الكبير الذي توليه القيادة الرشيدة للبحث العلمي، مشيراً إلى اتساع نطاق المشاركة ليشمل جامعات عربية ودولية بعد أن كانت مقتصرة في دوراتها السابقة على المملكة ودول مجلس التعاون لدول الخليج العربية.

وبيّن أن اللجنة العلمية استقبلت ترشيحات من 18 جامعة تمثل 8 دول، هي: المملكة العربية السعودية، وبريطانيا، وألمانيا، وتركيا، والمغرب، واليمن، ومصر، وسلطنة عُمان، بإجمالي 56 رسالة علمية، منها 26 رسالة دكتوراه و30 رسالة ماجستير، فيما شارك في تحكيمها أكثر من 80 محكماً متخصصاً من داخل المملكة وخارجها.

وأشار إلى أن نتائج الدورة الثالثة أسفرت عن فوز 4 رسائل في مرحلة الدكتوراه و5 رسائل في مرحلة الماجستير، تضمنت إحدى الجوائز مناصفة بين مرشحين، مؤكداً أن موضوعات الرسائل الفائزة عكست تنوعاً علمياً في مجالات التاريخ السياسي والحضاري للجزيرة العربية عبر مراحله المختلفة.

وثمّن رعاية الأمير فيصل بن سلمان بن عبدالعزيز للحفل، معرباً عن شكره للجهات واللجان العلمية والتنظيمية المشاركة في إنجاح أعمال الجائزة، مؤكداً أن استمرارها يسهم في إثراء الدراسات التاريخية وتعزيز مكانة البحث العلمي المتخصص في تاريخ الجزيرة العربية وحضارتها.

وتُعد جائزة الملك سلمان العالمية للدراسات العليا في تاريخ الجزيرة العربية وحضارتها إحدى المبادرات العلمية الهادفة إلى تشجيع التميز البحثي، وإثراء المكتبة العلمية بالدراسات المتخصصة، التي تسهم في توثيق تاريخ الجزيرة العربية وإبراز إرثها الحضاري على المستويين الإقليمي والدولي.