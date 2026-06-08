The Special Advisor to the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques and Chairman of the Board of Directors of the King Abdulaziz Foundation, Prince Faisal bin Salman bin Abdulaziz, today sponsored the ceremony for the presentation of the King Salman International Prize for Higher Studies in the History of the Arabian Peninsula and its Civilization in its third edition, organized by the King Salman Center for the Study of the History of the Arabian Peninsula and its Civilization at King Saud University, in the presence of a number of princes, ministers, academics, researchers, and those interested in the history of the Arabian Peninsula and its civilization.

The ceremony began with the royal anthem, followed by the recitation of verses from the Holy Quran, after which an introductory film was presented showcasing the journey of the prize, its objectives, and its role in supporting scientific research and enhancing specialized studies in the history of the Arabian Peninsula and its civilization. The winners were then honored, awarded their prizes, and a commemorative photo was taken.

The General Supervisor of the King Salman Center for the Study of the History of the Arabian Peninsula and its Civilization and Secretary-General of the Prize, Prince Dr. Nayef bin Thunayan, affirmed in his speech during the ceremony that the prize is one of the pioneering scientific initiatives that embodies the interest of the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques, King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, and the Crown Prince, Prime Minister, in supporting scientific research and motivating distinguished researchers in the field of the history of the Arabian Peninsula and its civilization.

He explained that the prize has witnessed significant development in its basic system and mechanisms for judging and nomination, in line with the objectives of Saudi Vision 2030, and the substantial support that the wise leadership provides to scientific research. He pointed out that the scope of participation has expanded to include Arab and international universities, after being limited in its previous editions to the Kingdom and the Gulf Cooperation Council countries.

He indicated that the scientific committee received nominations from 18 universities representing 8 countries: Saudi Arabia, Britain, Germany, Turkey, Morocco, Yemen, Egypt, and Oman, with a total of 56 scientific theses, including 26 doctoral theses and 30 master's theses, while more than 80 specialized judges from within and outside the Kingdom participated in the evaluation.

He noted that the results of the third edition resulted in the awarding of 4 doctoral theses and 5 master's theses, one of which was shared between two candidates, emphasizing that the topics of the winning theses reflected a scientific diversity in the fields of political and civilizational history of the Arabian Peninsula across its various stages.

He appreciated the sponsorship of Prince Faisal bin Salman bin Abdulaziz for the ceremony, expressing his gratitude to the participating scientific and organizational committees for their role in the success of the prize's activities, affirming that its continuity contributes to enriching historical studies and enhancing the status of specialized scientific research in the history of the Arabian Peninsula and its civilization.

The King Salman International Prize for Higher Studies in the History of the Arabian Peninsula and its Civilization is one of the scientific initiatives aimed at encouraging research excellence and enriching the scientific library with specialized studies that contribute to documenting the history of the Arabian Peninsula and highlighting its civilizational heritage on both regional and international levels.