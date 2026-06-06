بعث خادم الحرمين الشريفين الملك سلمان بن عبدالعزيز، برقية تهنئة، لملك مملكة السويد الملك كارل السادس عشر غوستاف، بمناسبة ذكرى اليوم الوطني لبلاده.

وأعرب الملك، عن أصدق التهاني وأطيب التمنيات بدوام الصحة والسعادة لجلالته، ولحكومة وشعب مملكة السويد الصديق اطراد التقدم والازدهار.

كما بعث ولي العهد رئيس مجلس الوزراء الأمير محمد بن سلمان بن عبدالعزيز، برقية تهنئة، لملك مملكة السويد الملك كارل السادس عشر غوستاف، بمناسبة ذكرى اليوم الوطني لبلاده.

وعبّر ولي العهد، عن أطيب التهاني وأصدق التمنيات بموفور الصحة والسعادة لجلالته، ولحكومة وشعب مملكة السويد الصديق المزيد من التقدم والازدهار.