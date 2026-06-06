The Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques, King Salman bin Abdulaziz, sent a congratulatory message to the King of the Kingdom of Sweden, King Carl XVI Gustaf, on the occasion of the anniversary of his country's National Day.

The King expressed his sincere congratulations and best wishes for continued health and happiness for His Majesty, and for the government and people of the friendly Kingdom of Sweden, ongoing progress and prosperity.

Crown Prince and Prime Minister Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz also sent a congratulatory message to the King of the Kingdom of Sweden, King Carl XVI Gustaf, on the occasion of the anniversary of his country's National Day.

The Crown Prince expressed his best congratulations and sincere wishes for abundant health and happiness for His Majesty, and for the government and people of the friendly Kingdom of Sweden, further progress and prosperity.