The land, sea, and air customs ports recorded 686 cases of seizures of prohibited items, as part of the ongoing efforts made by the Zakat, Tax and Customs Authority (ZATCA) to enhance security and protect the community from various types and forms of prohibited items.

The seized items included (82) types of narcotics, such as hashish, cocaine, heroin, shabu, captagon pills, and others, in addition to (323) prohibited materials.

The customs ports witnessed the thwarting of (1484) tobacco and its derivatives, along with (22) types of cash amounts, and two types of weapons and their accessories.

ZATCA confirmed that it is continuing to tighten customs control over the imports and exports of the Kingdom, in order to ensure community security and protection, in cooperation and continuous coordination with all its partners from the relevant authorities. It also called on everyone to contribute to combating smuggling to protect the community and the national economy, by contacting it at the designated security reporting number (1910) or via email (1910@zatca.gov.sa) or the international number (009661910). The authority receives reports related to smuggling crimes and violations of the Unified Customs System through these channels with complete confidentiality, and offers a financial reward to the informant if the information provided is accurate.