وزّع المطبخ المركزي التابع لمركز الملك سلمان للإغاثة والأعمال الإنسانية أمس الأول (25,000) وجبة غذائية ساخنة على الفئات الأكثر احتياجاً في وسط وجنوب قطاع غزة، استفاد منها (25,000) فرد، ضمن الحملة الشعبية السعودية لإغاثة الشعب الفلسطيني الشقيق في القطاع.

وتأتي هذه المساعدات امتداداً للدور الإنساني الذي تضطلع به المملكة عبر ذراعها الإنسانية مركز الملك سلمان للإغاثة؛ للتخفيف من معاناة الشعب الفلسطيني الشقيق، ودعم الأسر المتضررة في ظل الأزمة الإنسانية الراهنة.