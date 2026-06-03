The central kitchen affiliated with the King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center distributed (25,000) hot meals to the most needy groups in central and southern Gaza Strip the day before yesterday, benefiting (25,000) individuals, as part of the Saudi popular campaign to aid the brotherly Palestinian people in the region.

This assistance comes as an extension of the humanitarian role played by the Kingdom through its humanitarian arm, the King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center, to alleviate the suffering of the brotherly Palestinian people and support the affected families amid the ongoing humanitarian crisis.