رفع وزير الدولة عضو مجلس الوزراء الأمير تركي بن محمد بن فهد بن عبدالعزيز التهنئة لخادم الحرمين الشريفين الملك سلمان بن عبدالعزيز آل سعود، وإلى ولي العهد رئيس مجلس الوزراء الأمير محمد بن سلمان بن عبدالعزيز، بمناسبة نجاح موسم حج هذا العام 1447.

وقال: «إن نجاح موسم الحج لهذا العام، ولله الحمد، يأتي استمرارًا للنجاحات التي تتحقق سنويًا بفضل من الله تعالى، ثم بفضل التوجيهات والمتابعة المستمرة من خادم الحرمين الشريفين، وولي العهد رئيس مجلس الوزراء، وحرصهما البالغ على بذل كل ما من شأنه تسخير جميع الإمكانات، وتوفير أحدث التقنيات ليتمكن ضيوف الرحمن من أداء نُسكهم في أمن وطمأنينة من خلال منظومة متكاملة من الخدمات».

وأضاف: «إن قيادة هذه البلاد قد حملت على عاتقها منذ عهد المؤسس الملك عبدالعزيز -رحمه الله- وحتى هذا العهد الزاهر مسؤولية خدمة الحرمين الشريفين والقيام على توفير الراحة لقاصديهما».

وسأل المولى -عزّ وجل- أن يتقبل من الحجاج حجهم، وأن يحفظ خادم الحرمين الشريفين، وولي عهده الأمين، ويديم على بلادنا الأمن والاستقرار والرخاء.