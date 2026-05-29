The Minister of State and Member of the Council of Ministers, Prince Turki bin Mohammed bin Fahd bin Abdulaziz, extended his congratulations to the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques, King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, and to the Crown Prince and Prime Minister, Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz, on the successful completion of this year's Hajj season 1447.

He said: "The success of this year's Hajj season, thanks to God, continues the achievements that are realized annually due to the grace of God Almighty, and then thanks to the continuous guidance and follow-up from the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques and the Crown Prince and Prime Minister, and their keen commitment to provide all that is necessary to harness all resources and provide the latest technologies so that the guests of God can perform their rituals in safety and tranquility through a comprehensive system of services."

He added: "The leadership of this country has taken upon itself since the era of the founder, King Abdulaziz - may God have mercy on him - until this prosperous era, the responsibility of serving the Two Holy Mosques and ensuring comfort for those who visit them."

He asked the Almighty - may He be exalted - to accept the Hajj of the pilgrims, to protect the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques and his trustworthy Crown Prince, and to continue to bless our country with security, stability, and prosperity.