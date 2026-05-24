تجسد وزارة الحج والعمرة نهجًا تشغيليًا استباقيًا في إدارة موسم الحج، يبدأ فعليًا من الثاني عشر من شهر ذي الحجة من كل عام، بوصفه نقطة الانطلاق الرسمية للتحضير للموسم التالي، في منظومة عمل متواصلة تمتد على مدار نحو 9 أشهر، بالتنسيق المباشر مع 78 مكتبًا لشؤون الحجاج حول العالم؛ بما يعزز الجاهزية المبكرة، ويرفع كفاءة التخطيط والتنفيذ لخدمة ضيوف الرحمن.
وانطلقت استعدادات موسم حج 1447 منذ الثاني عشر من ذي الحجة 1446، عبر تنسيق مبكر مع مكاتب شؤون الحجاج، شمل تسليم وثيقة الترتيبات الأولية للموسم، وبدء استكمال المتطلبات التنظيمية والتشغيلية، بما أتاح وقتًا كافيًا للتخطيط المبكر، وإنجاز مختلف الترتيبات ضمن إطار زمني واضح ومنظم.
وتُدار جميع التعاقدات والترتيبات الخاصة بالحجاج عبر منصة المسار الإلكتروني، التي تمثل منظومة رقمية متكاملة لإدارة مختلف الإجراءات التشغيلية والتنظيمية، بدءًا من التعاقدات، مرورًا بالخدمات الميدانية، ووصولًا إلى إجراءات التأشيرات، حيث تضم أكثر من 500 خدمة رقمية، وتربط بين أكثر من 80 جهة حكومية وتشغيلية من مختلف أطراف منظومة الحج، إلى جانب أكثر من 5 آلاف مزود خدمة؛ بما يضمن سرعة الإنجاز، ورفع مستوى الكفاءة، وتعزيز الشفافية والتكامل بين مختلف الأطراف ذات العلاقة.
وفي خطوة تعكس استباقية الاستعداد، شهد مؤتمر ومعرض الحج في نوفمبر 2025 توقيع اتفاقيات ترتيبات شؤون الحجاج مع الدول المشاركة، بما أسهم في تسريع وتيرة الإنجاز، وتمكين مكاتب شؤون الحجاج من استكمال ترتيباتها في وقت مبكر، ضمن منظومة تشغيلية متكاملة تعمل على مدار أشهر.
وأسفرت هذه الجهود المبكرة، بحلول الأول من شهر شوال الماضي، عن إنجاز أكثر من 90% من إصدار تأشيرات حجاج الخارج، إلى جانب استكمال جميع تعاقدات التسكين في مكة المكرمة، والمدينة المنورة، والمشاعر المقدسة، بما يعكس أثر العمل المبكر والتنسيق المستمر مع مكاتب شؤون الحجاج، ويؤكد كفاءة المنظومة التشغيلية في إدارة الاستعدادات للموسم.
وتواصل وزارة الحج والعمرة خلال الموسم التنسيق المباشر مع مكاتب شؤون الحجاج؛ لمتابعة سير الخدمات المقدمة، ومعالجة الملاحظات التشغيلية، وتعزيز التكامل مع مختلف الجهات ذات العلاقة؛ بما يسهم في تمكين ضيوف الرحمن من أداء مناسكهم بيسر وطمأنينة.
وتأتي هذه الجهود في إطار منظومة الحج المتكاملة، التي تحظى بدعم وتمكين القيادة الرشيدة، وتنسجم مع مستهدفات برنامج خدمة ضيوف الرحمن -أحد برامج رؤية المملكة 2030- بما يعكس حرص المملكة على الارتقاء المستمر بتجربة الحاج وجودة الخدمات المقدمة له.
The Ministry of Hajj and Umrah embodies a proactive operational approach in managing the Hajj season, which officially begins on the twelfth of Dhul-Hijjah each year, marking the starting point for preparations for the next season. This continuous work system extends over approximately 9 months, in direct coordination with 78 offices for pilgrims' affairs around the world; enhancing early readiness and improving the efficiency of planning and execution to serve the Guests of Allah.
The preparations for the Hajj season 1447 began on the twelfth of Dhul-Hijjah 1446, through early coordination with the offices for pilgrims' affairs, which included delivering the initial arrangements document for the season and starting to complete the organizational and operational requirements. This allowed sufficient time for early planning and completing various arrangements within a clear and organized timeframe.
All contracts and arrangements related to the pilgrims are managed through the electronic platform, which represents a comprehensive digital system for managing various operational and organizational procedures, starting from contracts, through field services, to visa procedures. It includes more than 500 digital services and connects over 80 governmental and operational entities from different parts of the Hajj system, along with more than 5,000 service providers; ensuring speed in completion, enhancing efficiency, and promoting transparency and integration among the various relevant parties.
In a move that reflects proactive readiness, the Hajj Conference and Exhibition in November 2025 witnessed the signing of agreements for the arrangements of pilgrims' affairs with participating countries, contributing to accelerating the pace of completion and enabling the offices for pilgrims' affairs to finalize their arrangements early, within a comprehensive operational system that works over months.
These early efforts resulted, by the first of the month of Shawwal last, in the completion of more than 90% of the issuance of visas for foreign pilgrims, alongside the completion of all accommodation contracts in Mecca, Medina, and the holy sites, reflecting the impact of early work and continuous coordination with the offices for pilgrims' affairs, and confirming the efficiency of the operational system in managing preparations for the season.
During the season, the Ministry of Hajj and Umrah continues direct coordination with the offices for pilgrims' affairs to monitor the progress of the services provided, address operational observations, and enhance integration with various relevant entities; contributing to enabling the Guests of Allah to perform their rituals with ease and reassurance.
These efforts come within the framework of the integrated Hajj system, which enjoys the support and empowerment of the wise leadership, aligning with the objectives of the Guest of Allah Service Program - one of the programs of the Kingdom's Vision 2030 - reflecting the Kingdom's commitment to continuously improving the experience of pilgrims and the quality of services provided to them.