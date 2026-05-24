The Ministry of Hajj and Umrah embodies a proactive operational approach in managing the Hajj season, which officially begins on the twelfth of Dhul-Hijjah each year, marking the starting point for preparations for the next season. This continuous work system extends over approximately 9 months, in direct coordination with 78 offices for pilgrims' affairs around the world; enhancing early readiness and improving the efficiency of planning and execution to serve the Guests of Allah.

The preparations for the Hajj season 1447 began on the twelfth of Dhul-Hijjah 1446, through early coordination with the offices for pilgrims' affairs, which included delivering the initial arrangements document for the season and starting to complete the organizational and operational requirements. This allowed sufficient time for early planning and completing various arrangements within a clear and organized timeframe.

All contracts and arrangements related to the pilgrims are managed through the electronic platform, which represents a comprehensive digital system for managing various operational and organizational procedures, starting from contracts, through field services, to visa procedures. It includes more than 500 digital services and connects over 80 governmental and operational entities from different parts of the Hajj system, along with more than 5,000 service providers; ensuring speed in completion, enhancing efficiency, and promoting transparency and integration among the various relevant parties.

In a move that reflects proactive readiness, the Hajj Conference and Exhibition in November 2025 witnessed the signing of agreements for the arrangements of pilgrims' affairs with participating countries, contributing to accelerating the pace of completion and enabling the offices for pilgrims' affairs to finalize their arrangements early, within a comprehensive operational system that works over months.

These early efforts resulted, by the first of the month of Shawwal last, in the completion of more than 90% of the issuance of visas for foreign pilgrims, alongside the completion of all accommodation contracts in Mecca, Medina, and the holy sites, reflecting the impact of early work and continuous coordination with the offices for pilgrims' affairs, and confirming the efficiency of the operational system in managing preparations for the season.

During the season, the Ministry of Hajj and Umrah continues direct coordination with the offices for pilgrims' affairs to monitor the progress of the services provided, address operational observations, and enhance integration with various relevant entities; contributing to enabling the Guests of Allah to perform their rituals with ease and reassurance.

These efforts come within the framework of the integrated Hajj system, which enjoys the support and empowerment of the wise leadership, aligning with the objectives of the Guest of Allah Service Program - one of the programs of the Kingdom's Vision 2030 - reflecting the Kingdom's commitment to continuously improving the experience of pilgrims and the quality of services provided to them.