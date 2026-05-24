The Minister of Health and Chairman of the Board of the Saudi Food and Drug Authority, Fahd bin Abdulrahman Al-Jalajel, visited the Hajj Operations Center of the Authority in Mecca; to ensure the efficiency of the services provided and the efforts made to enhance the safety of the products offered to the guests of Allah during the Hajj season.

Al-Jalajel, accompanied by the CEO of the Authority, Dr. Hisham bin Saad Al-Judai, reviewed the advanced technologies used by the inspectors of the "Food and Drug" during field monitoring of factories and food warehouses in Mecca, including body cameras and smart tablets, in addition to the systems that monitor the inspection operations in real-time.

Al-Jalajel inspected the Hajj Operations Center of the Authority in Mecca, which contains interactive screens displaying performance indicators during the Hajj season, along with the services provided around the clock to support and regulate field monitoring operations, contributing to enhancing the safety of the pilgrims of the Sacred House of Allah.

This visit is part of his field tours to review the progress of work in the health system and to ensure its readiness to serve the guests of Allah with high quality, enabling them to perform their rituals with ease and reassurance.