The Ministry of Hajj and Umrah has revealed a number of operational and service indicators recorded during the period from 1 Dhul-Qi'dah to 6 Dhul-Hijjah 1447 AH, as part of its ongoing efforts to serve the guests of Allah and enhance the quality of services provided to them during the Hajj season.

The ministry clarified that field teams conducted more than 80,000 inspection rounds to monitor the readiness of services and ensure that the entities providing them comply with the approved standards, while the number of care services provided through the "Nusk" platform exceeded 173,000 services, supporting the experience of pilgrims and meeting their needs during their spiritual journey.

In terms of digital services, "Nusk" cards recorded more than 3.4 million reading operations across various verification points, contributing to facilitating the movement of pilgrims and enhancing the efficiency of managing the services provided to them.

The unified contact center received more than 154,000 calls on the number (1966), providing support, guidance, and responses to the inquiries of the guests of Allah around the clock and in several languages.

As part of awareness efforts, the ministry distributed more than 670,000 awareness materials and guides, aimed at raising the level of awareness among pilgrims and guiding them to the systems, regulations, and available services, thereby enhancing their safety and facilitating the performance of their rituals. Additionally, more than 271,000 pilgrims benefited from community initiatives implemented by the Happiness Team, as part of programs aimed at enriching the pilgrim's experience and enhancing the quality of humanitarian services provided to them.

The Ministry of Hajj and Umrah affirmed that these indicators reflect the integration of efforts among various entities working within the Hajj system, and the continuous work to harness all technical and human resources to serve the guests of Allah, achieving the objectives of the Guest of Allah Service Program derived from the Kingdom's Vision 2030 to elevate the Hajj experience and develop the services provided to pilgrims.