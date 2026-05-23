كشفت وزارة الحج والعمرة عن عدد من المؤشرات التشغيلية والخدمية المسجلة خلال الفترة من 1 ذي القعدة حتى 6 ذي الحجة 1447هـ، في إطار جهودها المستمرة لخدمة ضيوف الرحمن ورفع جودة الخدمات المقدمة لهم خلال موسم الحج.
وأوضحت الوزارة أن الفرق الميدانية نفذت أكثر من 80 ألف جولة رقابية لمتابعة جاهزية الخدمات والتأكد من التزام الجهات المقدمة لها بالمعايير المعتمدة، فيما تجاوز عدد خدمات العناية المقدمة عبر منصة «نسك» 173 ألف خدمة، دعمًا لتجربة الحجاج وتلبية احتياجاتهم خلال رحلتهم الإيمانية.
وفي جانب الخدمات الرقمية، سجلت بطاقات «نسك» أكثر من 3.4 مليون عملية قراءة عبر نقاط التحقق المختلفة، بما يسهم في تسهيل حركة الحجاج وتعزيز كفاءة إدارة الخدمات المقدمة لهم.
كما استقبل مركز الاتصال الموحد على الرقم (1966) أكثر من 154 ألف مكالمة، قدّم من خلالها الدعم والإرشاد والاستجابة لاستفسارات ضيوف الرحمن على مدى الساعة وبعدد من اللغات.
وفي إطار الجهود التوعوية، وزّعت الوزارة أكثر من 670 ألف مادة ودليل توعوي، بهدف رفع مستوى الوعي لدى الحجاج وإرشادهم إلى الأنظمة والتعليمات والخدمات المتاحة، بما يعزز سلامتهم وييسّر أداء مناسكهم، كما استفاد في جانب المبادرات المجتمعية أكثر من 271 ألف حاج من المبادرات التي ينفذها فريق السعادة، ضمن برامج تهدف إلى إثراء تجربة الحاج وتعزيز جودة الخدمات الإنسانية المقدمة له.
وأكدت وزارة الحج والعمرة أن هذه المؤشرات تعكس تكامل الجهود بين مختلف الجهات العاملة في منظومة الحج، واستمرار العمل على تسخير الإمكانات التقنية والبشرية كافة لخدمة ضيوف الرحمن، بما يحقق مستهدفات برنامج خدمة ضيوف الرحمن المنبثق من رؤية المملكة 2030 في الارتقاء بتجربة الحج وتطوير الخدمات المقدمة للحجاج.
The Ministry of Hajj and Umrah has revealed a number of operational and service indicators recorded during the period from 1 Dhul-Qi'dah to 6 Dhul-Hijjah 1447 AH, as part of its ongoing efforts to serve the guests of Allah and enhance the quality of services provided to them during the Hajj season.
The ministry clarified that field teams conducted more than 80,000 inspection rounds to monitor the readiness of services and ensure that the entities providing them comply with the approved standards, while the number of care services provided through the "Nusk" platform exceeded 173,000 services, supporting the experience of pilgrims and meeting their needs during their spiritual journey.
In terms of digital services, "Nusk" cards recorded more than 3.4 million reading operations across various verification points, contributing to facilitating the movement of pilgrims and enhancing the efficiency of managing the services provided to them.
The unified contact center received more than 154,000 calls on the number (1966), providing support, guidance, and responses to the inquiries of the guests of Allah around the clock and in several languages.
As part of awareness efforts, the ministry distributed more than 670,000 awareness materials and guides, aimed at raising the level of awareness among pilgrims and guiding them to the systems, regulations, and available services, thereby enhancing their safety and facilitating the performance of their rituals. Additionally, more than 271,000 pilgrims benefited from community initiatives implemented by the Happiness Team, as part of programs aimed at enriching the pilgrim's experience and enhancing the quality of humanitarian services provided to them.
The Ministry of Hajj and Umrah affirmed that these indicators reflect the integration of efforts among various entities working within the Hajj system, and the continuous work to harness all technical and human resources to serve the guests of Allah, achieving the objectives of the Guest of Allah Service Program derived from the Kingdom's Vision 2030 to elevate the Hajj experience and develop the services provided to pilgrims.