نفذت بلدية محافظة الطوال بمنطقة جازان، ممثلة في إدارة الكوارث والطوارئ، فرضية تدريبية ميدانية كبرى محاكية لانهيار الجسور، وذلك في إطار تعزيز الجاهزية المجتمعية والمؤسسية لمواجهة الكوارث.

وشملت الفرضية سيناريو واقعياً معقداً افترض انهياراً جزئياً وكلياً لعدة جسور حيوية، ما أدى إلى قطع طرق رئيسية، ووقوع إصابات متعددة.
وركزت التمارين على سرعة الاستجابة الأولية، وعمليات الإنقاذ والإسعاف، والبحث والإنقاذ تحت الأنقاض، إضافة إلى آليات التعافي المبكر وتنفيذ خطط الإيواء الطارئ والإغاثة الإنسانية الشاملة.
وشارك في الفرضية فرق متخصصة من الجهات الأمنية والصحية والخدمية بهدف اختبار مستوى التنسيق بين جميع الجهات وفعالية خطط الطوارئ المعتمدة.
وقال رئيس بلدية محافظة الطوال المهندس عبدالمجيد مذكور، أن هذه الفرضية تأتي ضمن إستراتيجية البلدية الشاملة لبناء قدرات مؤسسية عالية المستوى في إدارة الكوارث والطوارئ. نحن ملتزمون بحماية الأرواح والممتلكات، وتعزيز الاستدامة في مواجهة أي تحديات محتملة.
وأضاف إن التنسيق المتكامل والسريع بين كافة الجهات يمثل الضمانة الأولى لنجاح أي عملية استجابة، وهذا ما نسعى لترسيخه من خلال مثل هذه التدريبات الدورية النوعية، معرباً عن ارتياحه لنتائج الفرضية، مؤكداً أنها حققت أهدافها بنجاح كبير، ومشيراً إلى أن الفرق الميدانية أظهرت مستوى احترافياً عالياً في التنسيق والاستجابة السريعة.
وتأتي هذه الفرضية ضمن سلسلة تدريبات دورية مكثفة تنفذها بلدية محافظة الطوال، بما يتماشى مع رؤية المملكة العربية السعودية 2030 في تعزيز الجاهزية الوطنية لمواجهة المخاطر الطبيعية والبشرية، وضمان سلامة وأمن المواطنين والمقيمين.