The Municipality of Al-Tawal Governorate in the Jazan region, represented by the Disaster and Emergency Management Department, conducted a large-scale field training exercise simulating bridge collapses, as part of enhancing community and institutional readiness to face disasters.

The exercise included a complex realistic scenario that assumed partial and total collapses of several vital bridges, leading to the disruption of major roads and multiple injuries.

The drills focused on the speed of initial response, rescue and first aid operations, and search and rescue under the rubble, in addition to early recovery mechanisms and the implementation of emergency shelter and comprehensive humanitarian relief plans.

Specialized teams from security, health, and service agencies participated in the exercise to test the level of coordination among all parties and the effectiveness of the approved emergency plans.

The Mayor of Al-Tawal Governorate, Engineer Abdulmajid Makhour, stated that this exercise is part of the municipality's comprehensive strategy to build high-level institutional capacities in disaster and emergency management. We are committed to protecting lives and property and enhancing sustainability in the face of any potential challenges.

He added that integrated and rapid coordination among all parties is the primary guarantee for the success of any response operation, and this is what we strive to establish through such periodic qualitative training, expressing his satisfaction with the results of the exercise, confirming that it achieved its objectives with great success, and noting that the field teams demonstrated a high level of professionalism in coordination and rapid response.

This exercise is part of a series of intensive periodic trainings carried out by the Municipality of Al-Tawal Governorate, in line with the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia's Vision 2030 to enhance national readiness to face natural and human risks, and to ensure the safety and security of citizens and residents.