وصل قادة ورؤساء وفود دول مجلس التعاون لدول الخليج العربية، إلى جدة، اليوم، للمشاركة في القمة الخليجية التشاورية.

وكان في استقبالهم بمطار الملك عبدالعزيز الدولي في جدة، ولي العهد رئيس مجلس الوزراء الأمير محمد بن سلمان بن عبدالعزيز.
فقد وصل ولي عهد دولة الكويت صباح الخالد الحمد الصباح. وكان في استقباله ولي العهد رئيس مجلس الوزراء الأمير محمد بن سلمان بن عبدالعزيز، الذي رحب به وبمرافقيه في المملكة العربية السعودية.
وكان في الاستقبال نائب أمير منطقة مكة المكرمة الأمير سعود بن مشعل بن عبدالعزيز، والأمين العام لمجلس التعاون لدول الخليج العربية جاسم محمد البديوي، وسفير خادم الحرمين الشريفين لدى دولة الكويت الأمير سلطان بن سعد بن خالد، وسفير دولة الكويت لدى المملكة الشيخ صباح ناصر صباح الأحمد الصباح، وأمين محافظة جدة صالح بن علي التركي.

ووصل ملك مملكة البحرين الملك حمد بن عيسى آل خليفة.

وكان في استقباله ولي العهد رئيس مجلس الوزراء الأمير محمد بن سلمان بن عبدالعزيز، الذي رحب به وبمرافقيه في المملكة العربية السعودية.

وكان في الاستقبال نائب أمير منطقة مكة المكرمة الأمير سعود بن مشعل بن عبدالعزيز، والأمين العام لمجلس التعاون لدول الخليج العربية جاسم محمد البديوي، وسفير خادم الحرمين الشريفين لدى البحرين نايف بن بندر السديري، وسفير البحرين لدى المملكة الشيخ علي بن عبدالرحمن آل خليفة، وأمين محافظة جدة صالح بن علي التركي.

ووصل أمير دولة قطر الشيخ تميم بن حمد آل ثاني.

وكان في استقباله ولي العهد رئيس مجلس الوزراء الأمير محمد بن سلمان بن عبدالعزيز، الذي رحب به وبمرافقيه في المملكة العربية السعودية.

وكان في الاستقبال نائب أمير منطقة مكة المكرمة الأمير سعود بن مشعل بن عبدالعزيز، والأمين العام لمجلس التعاون لدول الخليج العربية جاسم محمد البديوي، وسفير خادم الحرمين الشريفين لدى دولة قطر الأمير سعد بن منصور بن سعد بن سعود بن عبدالعزيز، وسفير دولة قطر لدى المملكة بندر بن محمد العطية، وأمين محافظة جدة صالح بن علي التركي.