Leaders and heads of delegations from the Gulf Cooperation Council countries arrived in Jeddah today to participate in the Gulf Consultative Summit.

They were welcomed at King Abdulaziz International Airport in Jeddah by Crown Prince and Prime Minister Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz.

The Crown Prince of the State of Kuwait, Sheikh Sabah Khaled Al-Hamad Al-Sabah, arrived. He was received by Crown Prince and Prime Minister Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz, who welcomed him and his accompanying delegation to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

Also present to greet him were the Deputy Governor of the Makkah Region, Prince Saud bin Mishal bin Abdulaziz, the Secretary-General of the Gulf Cooperation Council, Jasem Mohammed Al-Budaiwi, the Ambassador of the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques to the State of Kuwait, Prince Sultan bin Saad bin Khalid, the Ambassador of the State of Kuwait to the Kingdom, Sheikh Sabah Nasser Sabah Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah, and the Secretary of Jeddah Governorate, Saleh bin Ali Al-Turki.



King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa of the Kingdom of Bahrain arrived.

He was received by Crown Prince and Prime Minister Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz, who welcomed him and his accompanying delegation to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

Also present to greet him were the Deputy Governor of the Makkah Region, Prince Saud bin Mishal bin Abdulaziz, the Secretary-General of the Gulf Cooperation Council, Jasem Mohammed Al-Budaiwi, the Ambassador of the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques to Bahrain, Naif bin Bandar Al-Sudairi, the Ambassador of Bahrain to the Kingdom, Sheikh Ali bin Abdulrahman Al Khalifa, and the Secretary of Jeddah Governorate, Saleh bin Ali Al-Turki.



The Emir of the State of Qatar, Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, arrived.

He was received by Crown Prince and Prime Minister Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz, who welcomed him and his accompanying delegation to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

Also present to greet him were the Deputy Governor of the Makkah Region, Prince Saud bin Mishal bin Abdulaziz, the Secretary-General of the Gulf Cooperation Council, Jasem Mohammed Al-Budaiwi, the Ambassador of the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques to the State of Qatar, Prince Saad bin Mansour bin Saad bin Saud bin Abdulaziz, the Ambassador of the State of Qatar to the Kingdom, Bandar bin Mohammed Al-Attiyah, and the Secretary of Jeddah Governorate, Saleh bin Ali Al-Turki.