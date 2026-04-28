The Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation of the United Arab Emirates, Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, arrived in Jeddah today to participate in the Gulf Cooperation Council consultative summit.

He was welcomed at King Abdulaziz International Airport in Jeddah by the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Prince Faisal bin Farhan bin Abdullah, who greeted him and his companions in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

Also present to welcome him were the Secretary-General of the Gulf Cooperation Council, Jassim Mohammed Al Budaiwi, the Ambassador of the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques to the UAE, Sultan bin Abdullah Al Anqari, and the Ambassador of the UAE to the Kingdom, Matar bin Salem Al Dhaheri.