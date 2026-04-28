وصل نائب رئيس مجلس الوزراء وزير الخارجية والتعاون الدولي بدولة الإمارات العربية المتحدة الشيخ عبدالله بن زايد آل نهيان، إلى جدة، اليوم، للمشاركة في القمة الخليجية التشاورية.

وكان في استقباله بمطار الملك عبدالعزيز الدولي في جدة، وزير الخارجية الأمير فيصل بن فرحان بن عبدالله، الذي رحب به ومرافقيه في المملكة العربية السعودية.

كما كان في الاستقبال الأمين العام لمجلس التعاون لدول الخليج العربية جاسم محمد البديوي، وسفير خادم الحرمين الشريفين لدى الإمارات سلطان بن عبدالله العنقري، وسفير دولة الإمارات لدى المملكة مطر بن سالم الظاهري.