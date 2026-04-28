نيابةً عن أمير منطقة المدينة المنورة الأمير سلمان بن سلطان بن عبدالعزيز، رعى نائب أمير المنطقة الأمير سعود بن نهار بن سعود بن عبدالعزيز، حفل تخريج الدفعة الـ62 من طلاب الجامعة الإسلامية للعام الجامعي 1447هـ - 2026، البالغ عددهم (3339) خريجاً من مختلف المراحل الأكاديمية والدرجات العلمية، يمثلون أكثر من (127) دولة، بمركز الملك سلمان الدولي للمؤتمرات.

وبدأت مراسم الحفل بمسيرة الخريجين الأوائل، ثم العرض المرئي الرئيسي عن خريجي الجامعة، تلته كلمة رئيس الجامعة الإسلامية الدكتور صالح بن علي العقلا، أكد فيها أن هذه المناسبة تمثل ثمرة سنوات من الجد والاجتهاد، ومحطة انتقال للخريجين نحو مرحلة جديدة تتسع فيها المسؤولية، ويعظم فيها أثر العلم في خدمة الناس والمجتمعات.

وأوضح الدكتور العقلا أن الجامعة الإسلامية، منذ تأسيسها، قامت على رسالة علمية راسخة تجاوز أثرها حدود المكان والزمان، وامتد خيرها إلى شتى أنحاء العالم، حتى غدت منارة علمية يقصدها الطلاب من مختلف دول العالم، وتتخرج فيها أجيال تحمل العلم النافع، والفهم المعتدل، والانتماء الراسخ، والخُلُق الكريم.

وأشار الدكتور العقلا إلى أن تخريج (3339) خريجاً ينتمون إلى (127) دولة يجسد عالمية الجامعة، ويعكس سعة عطائها، ويبرز ما قدمته المملكة للأمة الإسلامية من خلال دعم هذا الصرح العلمي، وتمكينه من أداء رسالته في خدمة الإسلام والمسلمين، ومد جسور التعارف والرحمة بين الشعوب.

ووجّه رئيس الجامعة الإسلامية حديثه إلى الخريجين، داعياً إياهم إلى الوفاء لما تعلموه، وتحويل العلم إلى عمل نافع، وأمانة في السلوك، وإصلاح في الواقع، وترسيخ مبادئ الوسطية والاعتدال، والحذر من الإقصاء والانغلاق والتنازع، وأن يكونوا رسل خير وسفراء صدق في أوطانهم، ينقلون إلى العالم نهجاً يقوم على المحبة والرحمة والعلم النافع.

واختتم رئيس الجامعة كلمته برفع الشكر والعرفان لخادم الحرمين الشريفين الملك سلمان بن عبدالعزيز، وإلى ولي العهد رئيس مجلس الوزراء الأمير محمد بن سلمان، على دعمهما الدائم لمسيرة التعليم، وللجامعة الإسلامية على وجه الخصوص، كما قدم شكره لوزير التعليم رئيس مجلس شؤون الجامعات يوسف بن عبدالله البنيان، على دعمه ومتابعته المستمرة.

ودشّن نائب أمير منطقة المدينة المنورة، خلال الحفل، منصة خريجي الجامعة الإسلامية، وهي منصة رقمية شاملة تُعنى بخدمات الخريجين، وتعزيز ارتباطهم بسوق العمل وجهات التوظيف، والإسهام في الاستدامة وقياس الأثر، ومتابعة شؤون الخريجين حول العالم.

بعدها ألقى الدكتور فيصل قاسم، من الولايات المتحدة الأمريكية، كلمة نيابةً عن زملائه الخريجين، عبّر فيها باسم الخريجين عن الامتنان لقيادة المملكة، واعتزازه بما وفرته الجامعة من بيئة تعليمية رائدة تسهم في بناء الكفاءات العلمية، وتعزز رسالة الوسطية والاعتدال.

بعد ذلك شاهد الحضور عرضاً مرئياً عن الخريجين الرواد، كما تضمن الحفل كلمة مثّلت الخريجين الرواد، قدّمها خريج الجامعة الدكتور سعيد برهان عبدالله، عبّر فيها عن شكره واعتزازه بانتمائه للجامعة، مستذكراً أثرها العلمي في مسيرة خريجيها حول العالم، ومعبراً عن بالغ الامتنان للمملكة التي احتضنت طلاب العلم من مختلف الأقطار، وهيأت لهم سبل التعليم والمعرفة.

وأشار إلى عناية القيادة الرشيدة بخدمة الإسلام والمسلمين، ودعم العلم وأهله، سائلاً الله أن يحفظ خادم الحرمين الشريفين وولي عهده الأمين، ويديم على المملكة عزها وريادتها.

وثمّن دور الجامعة الإسلامية في رعاية خريجيها وتعزيز ارتباطهم بجامعتهم، مؤكداً أن التخرج بداية مرحلة جديدة من المسؤولية والعمل، داعياً الخريجين إلى الجد والاجتهاد، والتحلي بالأخلاق الفاضلة.

واختُتم الحفل بتكريم الرواد من خريجي الجامعة، وهم؛ ستانلي سوروباويرو من جمهورية سورينام، والرائد علي دزمبا عمر من المملكة المتحدة، والدكتور محمد شعيب يعقوب من جمهورية الفلبين، والدكتور سعيد برهان عبدالله من جمهورية القمر المتحدة، والدكتور راشد يحيى سيمودو من جمهورية أوغندا.

وفي ختام الحفل، كرّم نائب أمير منطقة المدينة المنورة الرواد من خريجي الجامعة الإسلامية، والجهات الراعية، والتُقطت الصورة الجماعية للخريجين.