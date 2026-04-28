On behalf of the Emir of the Medina Region, Prince Salman bin Sultan bin Abdulaziz, the Deputy Emir of the region, Prince Saud bin Nahar bin Saud bin Abdulaziz, sponsored the graduation ceremony for the 62nd batch of students from the Islamic University for the academic year 1447 AH - 2026, with a total of (3339) graduates from various academic levels and degrees, representing more than (127) countries, at the King Salman International Conference Center.

The ceremony began with a procession of the top graduates, followed by the main visual presentation about the university's graduates, which was followed by a speech from the President of the Islamic University, Dr. Saleh bin Ali Al-Aqla, in which he emphasized that this occasion represents the fruit of years of hard work and diligence, and a transition point for the graduates towards a new stage where responsibility expands, and the impact of knowledge in serving people and communities is magnified.



Dr. Al-Aqla explained that the Islamic University, since its establishment, has been based on a solid scientific message whose impact transcends the boundaries of time and place, and its goodness has extended to various parts of the world, making it a scientific beacon sought by students from different countries, producing generations that carry beneficial knowledge, moderate understanding, deep-rooted belonging, and noble character.



He pointed out that graduating (3339) graduates from (127) countries embodies the universality of the university, reflects the breadth of its contributions, and highlights what the Kingdom has provided to the Islamic nation through supporting this scientific edifice, enabling it to fulfill its mission in serving Islam and Muslims, and building bridges of acquaintance and compassion among peoples.



The President of the Islamic University addressed the graduates, urging them to be loyal to what they have learned, to transform knowledge into beneficial action, to uphold integrity in conduct, to reform reality, to establish the principles of moderation and balance, and to be cautious of exclusion, isolation, and conflict, and to be messengers of good and ambassadors of truth in their homelands, conveying to the world a path based on love, mercy, and beneficial knowledge.



He concluded his speech by expressing gratitude and appreciation to the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques, King Salman bin Abdulaziz, and to the Crown Prince and Prime Minister, Prince Mohammed bin Salman, for their continuous support for the educational journey, and for the Islamic University in particular. He also thanked the Minister of Education and Chairman of the Council of Universities Affairs, Yusuf bin Abdullah Al-Bunyan, for his ongoing support and follow-up.



During the ceremony, the Deputy Emir of the Medina Region launched the Islamic University Alumni Platform, a comprehensive digital platform dedicated to alumni services, enhancing their connection with the job market and employment agencies, contributing to sustainability and measuring impact, and following up on alumni affairs around the world.

Then, Dr. Faisal Qasim from the United States delivered a speech on behalf of his fellow graduates, expressing gratitude to the leadership of the Kingdom and pride in what the university has provided in terms of a pioneering educational environment that contributes to building scientific competencies and enhances the message of moderation and balance.

After that, the attendees watched a visual presentation about the pioneering graduates, and the ceremony included a speech representing the pioneering graduates, delivered by university graduate Dr. Said Burhan Abdullah, who expressed his gratitude and pride in belonging to the university, recalling its scientific impact on the journey of its graduates around the world, and expressing deep appreciation to the Kingdom for hosting students of knowledge from various countries and providing them with means of education and knowledge.

He pointed to the leadership's care for serving Islam and Muslims, and supporting knowledge and its people, asking Allah to preserve the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques and his trustworthy Crown Prince, and to maintain the Kingdom's honor and leadership.



He praised the role of the Islamic University in caring for its graduates and enhancing their connection with their university, affirming that graduation is the beginning of a new phase of responsibility and work, urging graduates to strive and embody virtuous morals.

The ceremony concluded with honoring the pioneers among the university's graduates, who are; Stanley Sorobawiro from the Republic of Suriname, pioneer Ali Dzemba Omar from the United Kingdom, Dr. Muhammad Shu'aib Yaqub from the Republic of the Philippines, Dr. Said Burhan Abdullah from the Union of the Comoros, and Dr. Rashid Yahya Simudo from the Republic of Uganda.

At the end of the ceremony, the Deputy Emir of the Medina Region honored the pioneers among the Islamic University graduates and the sponsoring entities, and a group photo of the graduates was taken.