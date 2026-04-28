نيابةً عن أمير منطقة المدينة المنورة الأمير سلمان بن سلطان بن عبدالعزيز، رعى نائب أمير المنطقة الأمير سعود بن نهار بن سعود بن عبدالعزيز، حفل تخريج الدفعة الـ62 من طلاب الجامعة الإسلامية للعام الجامعي 1447هـ - 2026، البالغ عددهم (3339) خريجاً من مختلف المراحل الأكاديمية والدرجات العلمية، يمثلون أكثر من (127) دولة، بمركز الملك سلمان الدولي للمؤتمرات.
وبدأت مراسم الحفل بمسيرة الخريجين الأوائل، ثم العرض المرئي الرئيسي عن خريجي الجامعة، تلته كلمة رئيس الجامعة الإسلامية الدكتور صالح بن علي العقلا، أكد فيها أن هذه المناسبة تمثل ثمرة سنوات من الجد والاجتهاد، ومحطة انتقال للخريجين نحو مرحلة جديدة تتسع فيها المسؤولية، ويعظم فيها أثر العلم في خدمة الناس والمجتمعات.
وأوضح الدكتور العقلا أن الجامعة الإسلامية، منذ تأسيسها، قامت على رسالة علمية راسخة تجاوز أثرها حدود المكان والزمان، وامتد خيرها إلى شتى أنحاء العالم، حتى غدت منارة علمية يقصدها الطلاب من مختلف دول العالم، وتتخرج فيها أجيال تحمل العلم النافع، والفهم المعتدل، والانتماء الراسخ، والخُلُق الكريم.
وأشار الدكتور العقلا إلى أن تخريج (3339) خريجاً ينتمون إلى (127) دولة يجسد عالمية الجامعة، ويعكس سعة عطائها، ويبرز ما قدمته المملكة للأمة الإسلامية من خلال دعم هذا الصرح العلمي، وتمكينه من أداء رسالته في خدمة الإسلام والمسلمين، ومد جسور التعارف والرحمة بين الشعوب.
ووجّه رئيس الجامعة الإسلامية حديثه إلى الخريجين، داعياً إياهم إلى الوفاء لما تعلموه، وتحويل العلم إلى عمل نافع، وأمانة في السلوك، وإصلاح في الواقع، وترسيخ مبادئ الوسطية والاعتدال، والحذر من الإقصاء والانغلاق والتنازع، وأن يكونوا رسل خير وسفراء صدق في أوطانهم، ينقلون إلى العالم نهجاً يقوم على المحبة والرحمة والعلم النافع.
واختتم رئيس الجامعة كلمته برفع الشكر والعرفان لخادم الحرمين الشريفين الملك سلمان بن عبدالعزيز، وإلى ولي العهد رئيس مجلس الوزراء الأمير محمد بن سلمان، على دعمهما الدائم لمسيرة التعليم، وللجامعة الإسلامية على وجه الخصوص، كما قدم شكره لوزير التعليم رئيس مجلس شؤون الجامعات يوسف بن عبدالله البنيان، على دعمه ومتابعته المستمرة.
ودشّن نائب أمير منطقة المدينة المنورة، خلال الحفل، منصة خريجي الجامعة الإسلامية، وهي منصة رقمية شاملة تُعنى بخدمات الخريجين، وتعزيز ارتباطهم بسوق العمل وجهات التوظيف، والإسهام في الاستدامة وقياس الأثر، ومتابعة شؤون الخريجين حول العالم.
بعدها ألقى الدكتور فيصل قاسم، من الولايات المتحدة الأمريكية، كلمة نيابةً عن زملائه الخريجين، عبّر فيها باسم الخريجين عن الامتنان لقيادة المملكة، واعتزازه بما وفرته الجامعة من بيئة تعليمية رائدة تسهم في بناء الكفاءات العلمية، وتعزز رسالة الوسطية والاعتدال.
بعد ذلك شاهد الحضور عرضاً مرئياً عن الخريجين الرواد، كما تضمن الحفل كلمة مثّلت الخريجين الرواد، قدّمها خريج الجامعة الدكتور سعيد برهان عبدالله، عبّر فيها عن شكره واعتزازه بانتمائه للجامعة، مستذكراً أثرها العلمي في مسيرة خريجيها حول العالم، ومعبراً عن بالغ الامتنان للمملكة التي احتضنت طلاب العلم من مختلف الأقطار، وهيأت لهم سبل التعليم والمعرفة.
وأشار إلى عناية القيادة الرشيدة بخدمة الإسلام والمسلمين، ودعم العلم وأهله، سائلاً الله أن يحفظ خادم الحرمين الشريفين وولي عهده الأمين، ويديم على المملكة عزها وريادتها.
وثمّن دور الجامعة الإسلامية في رعاية خريجيها وتعزيز ارتباطهم بجامعتهم، مؤكداً أن التخرج بداية مرحلة جديدة من المسؤولية والعمل، داعياً الخريجين إلى الجد والاجتهاد، والتحلي بالأخلاق الفاضلة.
واختُتم الحفل بتكريم الرواد من خريجي الجامعة، وهم؛ ستانلي سوروباويرو من جمهورية سورينام، والرائد علي دزمبا عمر من المملكة المتحدة، والدكتور محمد شعيب يعقوب من جمهورية الفلبين، والدكتور سعيد برهان عبدالله من جمهورية القمر المتحدة، والدكتور راشد يحيى سيمودو من جمهورية أوغندا.
وفي ختام الحفل، كرّم نائب أمير منطقة المدينة المنورة الرواد من خريجي الجامعة الإسلامية، والجهات الراعية، والتُقطت الصورة الجماعية للخريجين.
On behalf of the Emir of the Medina Region, Prince Salman bin Sultan bin Abdulaziz, the Deputy Emir of the region, Prince Saud bin Nahar bin Saud bin Abdulaziz, sponsored the graduation ceremony for the 62nd batch of students from the Islamic University for the academic year 1447 AH - 2026, with a total of (3339) graduates from various academic levels and degrees, representing more than (127) countries, at the King Salman International Conference Center.
The ceremony began with a procession of the top graduates, followed by the main visual presentation about the university's graduates, which was followed by a speech from the President of the Islamic University, Dr. Saleh bin Ali Al-Aqla, in which he emphasized that this occasion represents the fruit of years of hard work and diligence, and a transition point for the graduates towards a new stage where responsibility expands, and the impact of knowledge in serving people and communities is magnified.
Dr. Al-Aqla explained that the Islamic University, since its establishment, has been based on a solid scientific message whose impact transcends the boundaries of time and place, and its goodness has extended to various parts of the world, making it a scientific beacon sought by students from different countries, producing generations that carry beneficial knowledge, moderate understanding, deep-rooted belonging, and noble character.
He pointed out that graduating (3339) graduates from (127) countries embodies the universality of the university, reflects the breadth of its contributions, and highlights what the Kingdom has provided to the Islamic nation through supporting this scientific edifice, enabling it to fulfill its mission in serving Islam and Muslims, and building bridges of acquaintance and compassion among peoples.
The President of the Islamic University addressed the graduates, urging them to be loyal to what they have learned, to transform knowledge into beneficial action, to uphold integrity in conduct, to reform reality, to establish the principles of moderation and balance, and to be cautious of exclusion, isolation, and conflict, and to be messengers of good and ambassadors of truth in their homelands, conveying to the world a path based on love, mercy, and beneficial knowledge.
He concluded his speech by expressing gratitude and appreciation to the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques, King Salman bin Abdulaziz, and to the Crown Prince and Prime Minister, Prince Mohammed bin Salman, for their continuous support for the educational journey, and for the Islamic University in particular. He also thanked the Minister of Education and Chairman of the Council of Universities Affairs, Yusuf bin Abdullah Al-Bunyan, for his ongoing support and follow-up.
During the ceremony, the Deputy Emir of the Medina Region launched the Islamic University Alumni Platform, a comprehensive digital platform dedicated to alumni services, enhancing their connection with the job market and employment agencies, contributing to sustainability and measuring impact, and following up on alumni affairs around the world.
Then, Dr. Faisal Qasim from the United States delivered a speech on behalf of his fellow graduates, expressing gratitude to the leadership of the Kingdom and pride in what the university has provided in terms of a pioneering educational environment that contributes to building scientific competencies and enhances the message of moderation and balance.
After that, the attendees watched a visual presentation about the pioneering graduates, and the ceremony included a speech representing the pioneering graduates, delivered by university graduate Dr. Said Burhan Abdullah, who expressed his gratitude and pride in belonging to the university, recalling its scientific impact on the journey of its graduates around the world, and expressing deep appreciation to the Kingdom for hosting students of knowledge from various countries and providing them with means of education and knowledge.
He pointed to the leadership's care for serving Islam and Muslims, and supporting knowledge and its people, asking Allah to preserve the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques and his trustworthy Crown Prince, and to maintain the Kingdom's honor and leadership.
He praised the role of the Islamic University in caring for its graduates and enhancing their connection with their university, affirming that graduation is the beginning of a new phase of responsibility and work, urging graduates to strive and embody virtuous morals.
The ceremony concluded with honoring the pioneers among the university's graduates, who are; Stanley Sorobawiro from the Republic of Suriname, pioneer Ali Dzemba Omar from the United Kingdom, Dr. Muhammad Shu'aib Yaqub from the Republic of the Philippines, Dr. Said Burhan Abdullah from the Union of the Comoros, and Dr. Rashid Yahya Simudo from the Republic of Uganda.
At the end of the ceremony, the Deputy Emir of the Medina Region honored the pioneers among the Islamic University graduates and the sponsoring entities, and a group photo of the graduates was taken.