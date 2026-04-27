The President of the Islamic Republic of Mauritania, Mohamed Ould Cheikh El Ghazouani, along with his accompanying delegation, visited the Prophet's Mosque today, performed prayers there, and had the honor of greeting the Prophet Muhammad - peace be upon him - and his two companions, may Allah be pleased with them.

He was received upon his arrival at the Prophet's Mosque by Ibrahim bin Abdullah Barri, the Director of the Royal Protocol Office in the Medina region, along with several officials.