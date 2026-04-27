زار رئيس الجمهورية الإسلامية الموريتانية محمد ولد الشيخ الغزواني، والوفد المرافق له، المسجد النبوي الشريف اليوم، وأدى الصلاة فيه، وتشرف بالسلام على الرسول المصطفى -صلى الله عليه وسلم- وصاحبيه رضوان الله عليهما.
وكان في استقباله لدى وصوله المسجد النبوي، مدير مكتب المراسم الملكية بمنطقة المدينة المنورة إبراهيم بن عبدالله برّي، وعدد من المسؤولين.
The President of the Islamic Republic of Mauritania, Mohamed Ould Cheikh El Ghazouani, along with his accompanying delegation, visited the Prophet's Mosque today, performed prayers there, and had the honor of greeting the Prophet Muhammad - peace be upon him - and his two companions, may Allah be pleased with them.
He was received upon his arrival at the Prophet's Mosque by Ibrahim bin Abdullah Barri, the Director of the Royal Protocol Office in the Medina region, along with several officials.