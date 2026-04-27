The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia has established itself as a leading global center in artificial intelligence technologies, supported by accelerated growth in digital infrastructure and quality investments that enhance the readiness of the national economy to transition to the smart era, in line with the objectives of Vision 2030.

The Kingdom's appeal in this field is based on a growing operational base in data centers, which are a fundamental pillar for artificial intelligence applications and cloud computing; the operational capacity has increased from 68 megawatts in 2021 to over 440 megawatts in 2025, achieving a growth of about 6 times over four years, with an annual growth rate of 52%.



Today, the Kingdom has more than 60 data centers developed by over 20 companies, with investments exceeding 16 billion riyals, reflecting the market's expansion and its growing capacity to support the increasing demand for digital services, cloud computing, and artificial intelligence applications.

In this context, the Kingdom stands out as a nurturing environment for artificial intelligence applications in the industrial sector, through advanced national models that embody the transition to smart manufacturing, including the experience of Al-Obeikan Investment Group, which has successfully employed artificial intelligence and Internet of Things technologies within its operational processes through a unified digital platform.



This transformation enabled the connection of more than 1,200 industrial machines and 280 production lines within a single smart operating environment at the Al-Obeikan Group factory, capable of processing up to 50,000 IoT signals per second, providing real-time and accurate operational visibility, and contributing to increasing operational efficiency by up to 30%, in addition to reducing data analysis time from hours to minutes, and enhancing the ability to predict malfunctions before they occur.

This development has reflected on the growth of the group's business, which increased from about 750 million dollars to 1 billion dollars over four years, driven by the integration of digital operations and improved productivity, in a model that reflects the transition from traditional manufacturing to data-driven and artificial intelligence-based manufacturing.

The Undersecretary of the Ministry of Communications and Information Technology for Technology, Engineer Mohammed Al-Rabiaan, confirmed that this model embodies the integration of global expertise with national capabilities, reflecting the maturity of the digital environment in the Kingdom and its readiness to enable smart operating environments based on data, noting that adopting artificial intelligence and cloud computing technologies contributes to accelerating the development of national industries and enhancing their global competitiveness.



For his part, the President of Microsoft Arabia, Turki Al-Badris, explained that the experience of Al-Obeikan Group represents a practical model of how artificial intelligence can bring about a tangible transformation in the industrial sector, by supporting decision-making and increasing operational efficiency, indicating that what the Kingdom is witnessing reflects rapid progress towards adopting data-driven smart manufacturing and advanced technologies.

This growing movement reflects the Kingdom's direction towards enhancing its position as a global center for artificial intelligence and advanced technologies, relying on an advanced digital infrastructure, continuous investments, and an enabling environment for innovation, which supports the growth of the digital economy and solidifies its position in global value chains.