رسّخت المملكة العربية السعودية مكانتها مركزاً عالميّاً متقدماً في تقنيات الذكاء الاصطناعي، مدعومةً بنمو متسارع في البنية التحتية الرقمية واستثمارات نوعية تعزز جاهزية الاقتصاد الوطني للانتقال إلى العصر الذكي، بما ينسجم مع مستهدفات رؤية المملكة 2030.
وتستند جاذبية المملكة في هذا المجال إلى قاعدة تشغيلية متنامية في مراكز البيانات، التي تعد ركيزة أساسية لتطبيقات الذكاء الاصطناعي والحوسبة السحابية؛ إذ ارتفعت السعة التشغيلية من 68 ميغاوات في 2021 إلى أكثر من 440 ميغاوات في 2025، محققة نمواً بنحو 6 أضعاف خلال أربع سنوات، وبمعدل سنوي يبلغ 52%.
وتضم المملكة اليوم أكثر من 60 مركز بيانات طورتها أكثر من 20 شركة، باستثمارات تتجاوز 16 مليار ريال، مما يعكس اتساع السوق وتنامي قدرته على دعم الطلب المتزايد على الخدمات الرقمية والحوسبة السحابية وتطبيقات الذكاء الاصطناعي.
وفي هذا السياق، تبرز المملكة بصفتها بيئةً حاضنةً لتطبيقات الذكاء الاصطناعي في القطاع الصناعي، من خلال نماذج وطنية متقدمة تجسد الانتقال نحو التصنيع الذكي، ومن بينها تجربة مجموعة العبيكان للاستثمار، التي نجحت في توظيف تقنيات الذكاء الاصطناعي وإنترنت الأشياء ضمن عملياتها التشغيلية عبر منصة رقمية موحدة.
ومكّن هذا التحول من ربط أكثر من 1200 آلة صناعية و280 خط إنتاج ضمن بيئة تشغيل ذكية واحدة بمصنع مجموعة العبيكان، لتكون قادرة على معالجة ما يصل إلى 50000 إشارة إنترنت الأشياء في الثانية، ما أتاح رؤية تشغيلية لحظية ودقيقة، وأسهم في رفع الكفاءة التشغيلية بنسبة تصل إلى 30%، إلى جانب تقليص زمن تحليل البيانات من ساعات إلى دقائق، وتعزيز القدرة على التنبؤ بالأعطال قبل حدوثها.
وانعكس هذا التطور على نمو أعمال المجموعة، التي ارتفعت من نحو 750 مليون دولار إلى مليار دولار خلال أربع سنوات، مدفوعةً بتكامل العمليات الرقمية وتحسين الإنتاجية، في نموذج يعكس الانتقال من التصنيع التقليدي إلى التصنيع القائم على البيانات والذكاء الاصطناعي.
وأكد وكيل وزارة الاتصالات وتقنية المعلومات للتكنولوجيا المهندس محمد الربيعان، أن هذا النموذج يجسد تكامل الخبرات العالمية مع القدرات الوطنية، ويعكس نضج البيئة الرقمية في المملكة وجاهزيتها لتمكين بيئات تشغيل ذكية قائمة على البيانات، مشيراً إلى أن تبني تقنيات الذكاء الاصطناعي والحوسبة السحابية يسهم في تسريع تطوير الصناعات الوطنية ورفع تنافسيتها عالمياً.
من جانبه، أوضح رئيس مايكروسوفت العربية تركي باضريس، أن تجربة مجموعة العبيكان تمثل نموذجاً عملياً لكيفية إحداث الذكاء الاصطناعي تحولاً ملموساً في القطاع الصناعي، من خلال دعم اتخاذ القرار ورفع الكفاءة التشغيلية، مبيناً أن ما تشهده المملكة يعكس تقدماً متسارعاً نحو تبني التصنيع الذكي المعتمد على البيانات والتقنيات المتقدمة.
ويعكس هذا الحراك المتنامي توجه المملكة نحو تعزيز مكانتها مركزاً عالميّاً للذكاء الاصطناعي والتقنيات المتقدمة، مستندة إلى بنية تحتية رقمية متطورة، واستثمارات مستمرة، وبيئة ممكنة للابتكار، بما يدعم نمو الاقتصاد الرقمي، ويرسخ موقعها في سلاسل القيمة العالمية.
The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia has established itself as a leading global center in artificial intelligence technologies, supported by accelerated growth in digital infrastructure and quality investments that enhance the readiness of the national economy to transition to the smart era, in line with the objectives of Vision 2030.
The Kingdom's appeal in this field is based on a growing operational base in data centers, which are a fundamental pillar for artificial intelligence applications and cloud computing; the operational capacity has increased from 68 megawatts in 2021 to over 440 megawatts in 2025, achieving a growth of about 6 times over four years, with an annual growth rate of 52%.
Today, the Kingdom has more than 60 data centers developed by over 20 companies, with investments exceeding 16 billion riyals, reflecting the market's expansion and its growing capacity to support the increasing demand for digital services, cloud computing, and artificial intelligence applications.
In this context, the Kingdom stands out as a nurturing environment for artificial intelligence applications in the industrial sector, through advanced national models that embody the transition to smart manufacturing, including the experience of Al-Obeikan Investment Group, which has successfully employed artificial intelligence and Internet of Things technologies within its operational processes through a unified digital platform.
This transformation enabled the connection of more than 1,200 industrial machines and 280 production lines within a single smart operating environment at the Al-Obeikan Group factory, capable of processing up to 50,000 IoT signals per second, providing real-time and accurate operational visibility, and contributing to increasing operational efficiency by up to 30%, in addition to reducing data analysis time from hours to minutes, and enhancing the ability to predict malfunctions before they occur.
This development has reflected on the growth of the group's business, which increased from about 750 million dollars to 1 billion dollars over four years, driven by the integration of digital operations and improved productivity, in a model that reflects the transition from traditional manufacturing to data-driven and artificial intelligence-based manufacturing.
The Undersecretary of the Ministry of Communications and Information Technology for Technology, Engineer Mohammed Al-Rabiaan, confirmed that this model embodies the integration of global expertise with national capabilities, reflecting the maturity of the digital environment in the Kingdom and its readiness to enable smart operating environments based on data, noting that adopting artificial intelligence and cloud computing technologies contributes to accelerating the development of national industries and enhancing their global competitiveness.
For his part, the President of Microsoft Arabia, Turki Al-Badris, explained that the experience of Al-Obeikan Group represents a practical model of how artificial intelligence can bring about a tangible transformation in the industrial sector, by supporting decision-making and increasing operational efficiency, indicating that what the Kingdom is witnessing reflects rapid progress towards adopting data-driven smart manufacturing and advanced technologies.
This growing movement reflects the Kingdom's direction towards enhancing its position as a global center for artificial intelligence and advanced technologies, relying on an advanced digital infrastructure, continuous investments, and an enabling environment for innovation, which supports the growth of the digital economy and solidifies its position in global value chains.