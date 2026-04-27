أجرى وزير الخارجية الأمير فيصل بن فرحان بن عبدالله اليوم اتصالات هاتفية مع كل من رئيس مجلس الوزراء وزير خارجية دولة قطر الشيخ محمد بن عبدالرحمن بن جاسم آل ثاني، ووزير خارجية سلطنة عُمان بدر بن حمد بن حمود البوسعيدي، ووزير الخارجية والهجرة وشؤون المصريين بالخارج بجمهورية مصر العربية الدكتور بدر عبدالعاطي.

جرى خلالها بحث مستجدات الأوضاع الإقليمية، والمساعي المشتركة لإحلال الأمن ودعم الاستقرار في المنطقة.