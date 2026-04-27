The Minister of Foreign Affairs, Prince Faisal bin Farhan bin Abdullah, today conducted phone calls with the Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs of the State of Qatar, Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al Thani, the Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Sultanate of Oman, Badr bin Hamad bin Hamood Al Busaidi, and the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Immigration, and Egyptians Abroad of the Arab Republic of Egypt, Dr. Badr Abdel Aty.

During these calls, they discussed the latest developments in the regional situation and the joint efforts to achieve security and support stability in the region.