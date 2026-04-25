رفع وزير العدل الدكتور وليد بن محمد الصمعاني التهنئة لمقام خادم الحرمين الشريفين الملك سلمان بن عبدالعزيز آل سعود، وولي العهد رئيس مجلس الوزراء الأمير محمد بن سلمان بن عبدالعزيز آل سعود، بمناسبة صدور التقرير السنوي لرؤية المملكة 2030 لعام 2025، وما عكسه من تقدم في مستهدفاتها، وأثرٍ متنامٍ على الاقتصاد والمجتمع.

وأكد وزير العدل أن ما تحقق في القطاع العدلي يأتي امتدادًا للدعم الكريم من خادم الحرمين الشريفين، والدعم والمتابعة المستمرة من ولي العهد، التي أسهمت في تطوير الإجراءات العدلية، ورفع كفاءتها، وتعزيز موثوقيتها؛ بما يعكس مستوى النضج المؤسسي الذي مكّن القطاع من تعظيم أثر خدماته، وترسيخ دوره في تمكين الأفراد، ودعم بيئة الأعمال، وتعزيز تنافسية الاقتصاد الوطني.

وأشار إلى أن التحول في القطاع العدلي ارتكز على إعادة تصميم الإجراءات، وتيسير رحلة المستفيد، وتوظيف التقنية لرفع كفاءة الأداء؛ حيث بلغت نسبة الخدمات العدلية المقدمة إلكترونيًا 91% عبر أكثر من 140 خدمة، فيما اكتملت رقمنة الإجراءات القضائية وإجراءات التنفيذ بنسبة 100% للأحكام والتبليغات وطلبات التنفيذ.

وأضاف أن 96% من الجلسات القضائية نُفذت عن بُعد، إلى جانب خفض متوسط مدة إصدار الوكالة إلى نحو 5 دقائق، بما يعكس كفاءة الخدمات وسرعة الإنجاز، ويعزز سهولة الوصول إلى العدالة.

وبيّن الوزير الصمعاني أن هذه المنجزات تأتي ضمن منظومة إصلاحات تشريعية وتنظيمية تقودها رؤية المملكة 2030 بقيادة ولي العهد رئيس مجلس الوزراء الأمير محمد بن سلمان بن عبدالعزيز؛ أسهمت في رفع موثوقية التعاملات، وتعزيز البيئة العدلية والتجارية، وهو ما انعكس على تقدم المملكة في مؤشرات التنافسية العالمية.

وأكد أن هذا التطور يعزز تحقيق العدالة من خلال وضوح الإجراءات، وتسريع الفصل في القضايا، وكفاءة إنفاذ الحقوق، وتوسيع نطاق الوقاية من النزاعات.