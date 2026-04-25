أكد التقرير السنوي لـ«رؤية السعودية 2030» للعام 2025 أن القطاعات غير النفطية باتت تمثل أكثر من 50% من الاقتصاد السعودي، في مؤشر يعكس نجاح إستراتيجية التنويع الاقتصادي وتقليل الاعتماد على النفط كمصدر رئيسي للدخل.


سجلت الصادرات السلعية غير النفطية في السعودية مستوى تاريخياً، إذ تجاوزت 363 مليار ريال في 2025، مقارنة بنحو 178 مليار ريال في 2016. وتؤكد هذه الأرقام تحقيق نمو يتجاوز 100% خلال أقل من عقد.


أفضل 20 اقتصاداً عالمياً


شهدت المملكة تقدماً لافتاً في مؤشرات التنافسية العالمية، إذ قفزت بأكثر من 20 مرتبة في مؤشر التنافسية العالمي، لتحتل المرتبة 17 عالمياً. كما دخلت السعودية قائمة أفضل 20 اقتصاداً عالمياً من حيث التنافسية.


وعززت المملكة مكانتها كمركز إقليمي للأعمال، إذ تجاوز عدد الشركات العالمية التي افتتحت مقراتها الإقليمية في السعودية 700 شركة.


وتعتبر هذه الأرقام مؤشراً يعكس تنامي الثقة في بيئة الاستثمار وتطور البنية التنظيمية.


25 مرة تضاعف للاستثمار الجريء


حافظت السعودية على صدارتها في منطقة الشرق الأوسط وشمال أفريقيا في مجال الاستثمار الجريء.


وقد تضاعف قيمة الاستثمارات الجريئة بنحو 25 مرة بين 2018 و2025، ما يعكس تطور بيئة ريادة الأعمال ونمو قطاع الشركات الناشئة.


وتؤكد هذه المؤشرات أن التحول الاقتصادي في إطار رؤية السعودية 2030 لم يعد مجرد هدف مستقبلي، بل واقع متسارع، تقوده قطاعات غير نفطية قوية، وصادرات متنامية، وبيئة استثمارية جاذبة، ما يعزز مكانة المملكة كأحد أكثر الاقتصادات تحولاً ونمواً على مستوى العالم.