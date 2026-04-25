The annual report of "Saudi Vision 2030" for the year 2025 confirmed that non-oil sectors now represent more than 50% of the Saudi economy, indicating the success of the economic diversification strategy and reducing reliance on oil as a primary source of income.



Non-oil merchandise exports in Saudi Arabia reached a historic level, exceeding 363 billion riyals in 2025, compared to about 178 billion riyals in 2016. These figures confirm a growth of over 100% in less than a decade.



Top 20 Economies Worldwide



The Kingdom has made remarkable progress in global competitiveness indicators, jumping more than 20 ranks in the Global Competitiveness Index to rank 17th globally. Saudi Arabia has also entered the list of the top 20 economies worldwide in terms of competitiveness.



Moreover, the Kingdom has strengthened its position as a regional business hub, with the number of global companies that have opened their regional headquarters in Saudi Arabia exceeding 700.



These figures are an indicator of the growing confidence in the investment environment and the development of regulatory frameworks.



25-Fold Increase in Venture Capital Investment



Saudi Arabia has maintained its leadership in the Middle East and North Africa in the field of venture capital investment.



The value of venture capital investments has increased approximately 25 times between 2018 and 2025, reflecting the development of the entrepreneurial environment and the growth of the startup sector.



These indicators confirm that the economic transformation under Saudi Vision 2030 is no longer just a future goal, but a rapidly evolving reality, driven by strong non-oil sectors, growing exports, and an attractive investment environment, enhancing the Kingdom's position as one of the most transformed and growing economies in the world.