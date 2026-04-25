جددت وزارة الداخلية التأكيد على أن كل من يسهّل دخول مخالفي نظام أمن الحدود للمملكة أو نقلهم داخلها أو يوفر لهم المأوى أو يقدم لهم أي مساعدة أو خدمة بأي شكل من الأشكال، يعرض نفسه لعقوبات تصل إلى السجن مدة 15 سنة، وغرامة مالية تصل إلى مليون ريال، ومصادرة وسيلة النقل والسكن المستخدم للإيواء، إضافة إلى التشهير به.
وأوضحت أن هذه الجريمة تعد من الجرائم الكبيرة الموجبة للتوقيف، والمخلة بالشرف والأمانة.
في غضون ذلك أسفرت الحملات الميدانية المشتركة لمتابعة وضبط مخالفي أنظمة الإقامة والعمل وأمن الحدود، التي تمت في مناطق المملكة كافة، للفترة من 16 / 04 / 2026م إلى 22 / 4 / 2026م، عن ضبط (12192) مخالفًا، منهم (6606) مخالفين لنظام الإقامة، و(3510) مخالفين لنظام أمن الحدود، و(2076) مخالفًا لنظام العمل، فيما بلغ إجمالي من تم ضبطهم خلال محاولتهم عبور الحدود إلى داخل المملكة (1454) شخصًا (32%) منهم يمنيو الجنسية، و(67%) إثيوبيو الجنسية، وجنسيات أخرى (01%)، كما تم ضبط (50) شخصًا لمحاولتهم عبور الحدود إلى خارج المملكة بطريقة غير نظامية.
كما تم ضبط (22) متورطـًا في نقل وإيواء وتشغيل مخالفي أنظمة الإقامة والعمل وأمن الحدود والتستر عليهم، وبلغ إجمالي من يتم إخضاعهم حاليًا لإجراءات تنفيذ الأنظمة (33223) وافدًا مخالفًا، منهم (30666) رجلًا، و(2557) امرأة.
وأحيل (20318) مخالفًا لبعثاتهم الدبلوماسية للحصول على وثائق سفر، و (6299) مخالفًا لاستكمال حجوزات سفرهم، وترحيل (17368) مخالفًا.
The Ministry of Interior has reiterated that anyone who facilitates the entry of violators of the border security system into the Kingdom, or transports them within it, or provides them with shelter, or offers them any assistance or service in any form, exposes themselves to penalties of up to 15 years in prison, a fine of up to one million riyals, and the confiscation of the means of transport and housing used for shelter, in addition to being publicly shamed.
It clarified that this crime is considered one of the major offenses that warrant detention, and is detrimental to honor and trust.
Meanwhile, the joint field campaigns to monitor and apprehend violators of residence, labor, and border security regulations, which took place in all regions of the Kingdom from 16/04/2026 to 22/04/2026, resulted in the apprehension of (12,192) violators, including (6,606) violators of the residence system, (3,510) violators of the border security system, and (2,076) violators of the labor system. The total number of those apprehended while attempting to cross the borders into the Kingdom was (1,454) individuals, of whom (32%) were of Yemeni nationality, (67%) were of Ethiopian nationality, and (1%) were of other nationalities. Additionally, (50) individuals were apprehended for attempting to cross the borders out of the Kingdom in an irregular manner.
Furthermore, (22) individuals involved in transporting, sheltering, and employing violators of residence, labor, and border security regulations, as well as concealing them, were apprehended. The total number currently undergoing enforcement procedures is (33,223) violators, including (30,666) men and (2,557) women.
(20,318) violators were referred to their diplomatic missions to obtain travel documents, (6,299) violators were referred to complete their travel bookings, and (17,368) violators were deported.