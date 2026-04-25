Hamada Eid Al-Dhubiani has passed away, and the funeral prayer was held for her after the Maghrib prayer at the Grand Mosque, and she was buried in the beach cemetery in Yanbu. The deceased is the mother of: Mohammed, Muslim, Badr, Fawaz, Maher, Mashhour, and Turki (sons of Eid Muslim Al-Rifai), and the sister of: Awda, Ahmad, Thunayan, and Abdullah (sons of Eid Masoud Al-Dhubiani).



Condolences are received at the home of her son Muslim in the Al-Amoudi neighborhood in Yanbu.