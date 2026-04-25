انتقلت إلى رحمة الله تعالى حمدة عيد الذبياني، وصلي عليها بعد صلاة المغرب في الجامع الكبير، ودفنت في مقبرة الشاطئ بينبع. والفقيدة والدة كلٍ من: محمد، ومسلم، وبدر، وفواز، وماهر، ومشهور، وتركي (أبناء عيد مسلم الرفاعي)، وشقيقة كلٍ من: عودة، وأحمد، وثنيان، وعبدالله (أبناء عيد مسعود الذبياني).


فيما يُستقبل العزاء في منزل ابنها مسلم بحي العمودي في ينبع.