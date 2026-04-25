احتفلت أسرة الخنيني بزواج الشاب النقيب عبدالله بن يوسف الخنيني من ابنة محمد بن عبدالرحمن الطعيمي، وذلك بحضور محافظ عنيزة سعد بن عبدالله السليم، وعدد من وجهاء المجتمع والمسؤولين، إلى جانب لفيف من الأهل والأصدقاء.


وتلقى العريس التهاني والتبريكات بهذه المناسبة السعيدة، سائلين الله لهما التوفيق وأن يبارك لهما ويجمع بينهما في خير، ويرزقهما حياة زوجية سعيدة.