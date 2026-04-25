The Al-Khuneini family celebrated the marriage of the young officer Abdullah bin Yusuf Al-Khuneini to the daughter of Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al-Taimi, in the presence of the governor of Unaizah, Saad bin Abdullah Al-Saleem, along with a number of community dignitaries and officials, as well as a gathering of family and friends.



The groom received congratulations and best wishes on this happy occasion, praying to God for their success, that He blesses them, brings them together in goodness, and grants them a happy married life.