غادر جدة اليوم، الرئيس فولوديمير زيلينسكي، رئيس جمهورية أوكرانيا.
وكان في وداعه بمطار الملك عبدالعزيز الدولي، نائب أمير منطقة مكة المكرمة الأمير سعود بن مشعل بن عبدالعزيز، وأمين محافظة جدة صالح التركي، وسفير خادم الحرمين الشريفين لدى جمهورية أوكرانيا محمد بن عبدالعزيز البركة، وسفير أوكرانيا لدى المملكة أناتولي بيترينكو، ومدير شرطة منطقة مكة المكرمة اللواء صالح الجابري، ومدير عام مكتب المراسم الملكية بمنطقة مكة المكرمة أحمد عبدالله بن ظافر.
Today, President Volodymyr Zelensky, the President of Ukraine, left Jeddah.
He was bid farewell at King Abdulaziz International Airport by the Deputy Emir of the Makkah Region, Prince Saud bin Mishal bin Abdulaziz, the Mayor of Jeddah, Saleh Al-Turki, the Ambassador of the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques to Ukraine, Mohammed bin Abdulaziz Al-Barakah, the Ambassador of Ukraine to the Kingdom, Anatoliy Petrenko, the Director of Police for the Makkah Region, Major General Saleh Al-Jabri, and the Director General of the Royal Protocol Office in the Makkah Region, Ahmed Abdullah bin Dhafar.