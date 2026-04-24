غادر جدة اليوم، الرئيس فولوديمير زيلينسكي، رئيس جمهورية أوكرانيا.

وكان في وداعه بمطار الملك عبدالعزيز الدولي، نائب أمير منطقة مكة المكرمة الأمير سعود بن مشعل بن عبدالعزيز، وأمين محافظة جدة صالح التركي، وسفير خادم الحرمين الشريفين لدى جمهورية أوكرانيا محمد بن عبدالعزيز البركة، وسفير أوكرانيا لدى المملكة أناتولي بيترينكو، ومدير شرطة منطقة مكة المكرمة اللواء صالح الجابري، ومدير عام مكتب المراسم الملكية بمنطقة مكة المكرمة أحمد عبدالله بن ظافر.