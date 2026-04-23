باشرت فرق الدفاع المدني بمنطقة القصيم حالة احتجاز لشخصين داخل مركبة داهمتها مياه السيل، وتمكنت من إنقاذهما والتعامل مع الحالة ميدانيًا وفق الإجراءات المتبعة في مثل هذه الظروف.

وأوضح الدفاع المدني أن الحادثة نتجت عن مجازفة قائد المركبة بعبور أحد الأودية أثناء جريان السيل، ما أدى إلى احتجاز المركبة ومن فيها داخل مجرى المياه، قبل أن تتدخل الفرق المختصة وتنجح في إنقاذ المحتجزين وتأمين الموقع.

وفي السياق ذاته، جرى تطبيق الأنظمة بحق قائد المركبة لارتكابه مخالفة المجازفة بعبور الأودية أثناء جريانها، وذلك بالتنسيق مع الإدارة العامة للمرور.