The Civil Defense teams in the Al-Qassim region responded to a situation involving the entrapment of two individuals inside a vehicle that was overwhelmed by floodwaters. They were able to rescue them and manage the situation on-site according to the procedures followed in such circumstances.

The Civil Defense clarified that the incident resulted from the driver's reckless decision to cross one of the valleys during the flood, which led to the vehicle and its occupants being trapped in the water flow, before the specialized teams intervened and successfully rescued the trapped individuals and secured the site.

In this context, the regulations were applied against the vehicle's driver for committing the offense of recklessly crossing valleys during their flow, in coordination with the General Traffic Department.