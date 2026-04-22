النائب العام ورئيس هيئة الرقابة ومكافحة الفساد يبحثان رفع كفاءة الإجراءات المتعلقة بقضايا الفساد

The Attorney General, Head of the Public Prosecution Council, Dr. Khalid bin Mohammed Al-Yousef, received today (Wednesday) the Head of the Oversight and Anti-Corruption Authority, Chairman of the Criminal Investigation and Prosecution Unit, Mazen bin Ibrahim Al-Kahmous, at the Public Prosecution headquarters.

During the meeting, ways to enhance cooperation and coordination between the two sides in the field of combating corruption were discussed, as well as developing joint work mechanisms that contribute to improving the efficiency of procedures related to corruption cases, enhancing transparency, and protecting public funds.

The two parties also discussed the importance of exchanging experiences and information, which supports the Kingdom's efforts in establishing the principles of integrity and governance, and enhances integration between judicial and oversight bodies in addressing various forms of corruption.

Both sides emphasized during the meeting the importance of continuing institutional cooperation and applying regulations firmly, in a way that preserves the nation's resources and enhances trust in judicial and oversight institutions.