استقبل النائب العام رئيس مجلس النيابة العامة د. خالد بن محمد اليوسف في مقر النيابة العامة اليوم ((الأربعاء) رئيس هيئة الرقابة ومكافحة الفساد رئيس مجلس وحدة التحقيق والادعاء الجنائي مازن بن إبراهيم الكهموس.

النائب العام ورئيس هيئة الرقابة ومكافحة الفساد يبحثان رفع كفاءة الإجراءات المتعلقة بقضايا الفساد

وجرى خلال اللقاء بحث سبل تعزيز التعاون والتنسيق بين الجانبين في مجال مكافحة الفساد، وتطوير آليات العمل المشترك بما يسهم في رفع كفاءة الإجراءات المتعلقة بقضايا الفساد، وتعزيز الشفافية وحماية المال العام.

النائب العام ورئيس هيئة الرقابة ومكافحة الفساد يبحثان رفع كفاءة الإجراءات المتعلقة بقضايا الفساد

كما ناقش الطرفان أهمية تبادل الخبرات والمعلومات، بما يدعم جهود المملكة في ترسيخ مبادئ النزاهة والحوكمة، ويعزز التكامل بين الأجهزة القضائية والرقابية في التصدي لمختلف صور الفساد.

وأكد الجانبان خلال اللقاء أهمية استمرار التعاون المؤسسي، وتطبيق الأنظمة بحزم، بما يحفظ مقدرات الوطن ويعزز الثقة في المؤسسات القضائية والرقابية.