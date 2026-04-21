دانَتْ رابطةُ العالم الإسلامي المخططَ الإرهابي الذي أحبطته دولة الإمارات العربية المتحدة، قبلَ أن يحقق أهدافه الإجرامية في المساس بلحْمتها الوطنية واستقرارها.

وأكد الأمين العام رئيس هيئة علماء المسلمين الشيخ الدكتور محمد بن عبدالكريم العيسى، في بيانٍ للأمانة العامة للرابطة على موقِف الرابطة الرافض والمُدين للعنف والإرهاب بكافَّة أشكاله وذرائعه، معربًا عن التضامُن الكامل مع دولة الإمارات العربية المتحدة في مُواجهة كلِّ ما يُهدِّد أمنَها واستقرارها ووحدتها الوطنية.