The Muslim World League condemned the terrorist plot that was thwarted by the United Arab Emirates before it could achieve its criminal objectives of undermining its national cohesion and stability.

The Secretary-General and President of the Muslim Scholars Association, Sheikh Dr. Mohammed bin Abdulkarim Al-Issa, stated in a statement from the League's General Secretariat that the League's position is one of rejection and condemnation of violence and terrorism in all its forms and justifications, expressing full solidarity with the United Arab Emirates in facing all that threatens its security, stability, and national unity.