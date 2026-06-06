أعربت وزارة الخارجية عن إدانة واستنكار المملكة بأشد العبارات استمرار العدوان الإسرائيلي على الجمهورية اللبنانية الشقيقة، مؤكدة رفضها التام لاستهداف سيادة لبنان وجيشه.
وأفادت الوزارة في بيان لها بأن المملكة تعبر عن خالص التعازي والمواساة لذوي الضحايا ولحكومة وشعب لبنان الشقيق جراء وفاة أفراد من الجيش اللبناني بينهم ضباط أثناء أداء واجبهم الوطني، معبرةً عن تضامنها مع لبنان وشعبه الشقيق أمام كل ما يهدد أمنه واستقراره.
The Ministry of Foreign Affairs expressed the Kingdom's condemnation and denunciation in the strongest terms of the ongoing Israeli aggression against the sisterly Lebanese Republic, affirming its complete rejection of any targeting of Lebanon's sovereignty and its army.
The ministry stated in a statement that the Kingdom expresses its sincere condolences and sympathy to the families of the victims and to the government and people of sisterly Lebanon due to the deaths of members of the Lebanese army, including officers, while performing their national duty, expressing its solidarity with Lebanon and its brotherly people in the face of all that threatens its security and stability.