The Ministry of Foreign Affairs expressed the Kingdom's condemnation and denunciation in the strongest terms of the ongoing Israeli aggression against the sisterly Lebanese Republic, affirming its complete rejection of any targeting of Lebanon's sovereignty and its army.

The ministry stated in a statement that the Kingdom expresses its sincere condolences and sympathy to the families of the victims and to the government and people of sisterly Lebanon due to the deaths of members of the Lebanese army, including officers, while performing their national duty, expressing its solidarity with Lebanon and its brotherly people in the face of all that threatens its security and stability.