Under the patronage of the Prince of the Medina Region, Prince Salman bin Sultan bin Abdulaziz, Taibah University is organizing the first Employment Forum and Career Exhibition from June 15 to 18, 2026, at the university's conference center, with the participation of several government and private employment agencies.

The forum aims to create a platform that brings together graduates and job seekers with employment agencies, establishing a direct pathway between national competencies and labor market needs, contributing to supporting developmental trends and enhancing employment opportunities.

The forum will showcase the most prominent job and investment opportunities available, as well as provide a space for direct communication between graduates and employers, thereby enhancing the alignment of educational outcomes with labor market requirements.

The forum will host a series of dialogue meetings, guidance sessions, and specialized training workshops, presented by experts and specialists, focusing on the development of professional skills, understanding future labor market needs, job interview skills, and professional and leadership planning.

The forum seeks to strengthen the direct and effective connection between beneficiaries and employment agencies across various sectors, enabling students and graduates to understand the requirements of current and future jobs, build a network of professional relationships, and explore career paths that align with their specializations.

The organization of the forum comes in line with Taibah University's strategy to support the qualification of national competencies and enhance partnerships with both the public and private sectors, contributing to aligning educational outcomes with labor market needs, and supporting the objectives of Saudi Vision 2030 in developing human capital.

The university has invited those interested in attending to register via the website https://taibahforum.net.