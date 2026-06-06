برعاية أمير منطقة المدينة المنورة الأمير سلمان بن سلطان بن عبدالعزيز، تنظم جامعة طيبة ملتقى التوظيف والمعرض المهني الأول خلال الفترة من 15 حتى 18 يونيو 2026، بمركز المؤتمرات بالجامعة، بمشاركة عدد من جهات التوظيف الحكومية والخاصة.

ويهدف الملتقى إلى إيجاد منصة تجمع الخريجين والباحثين عن الفرص الوظيفية بجهات التوظيف، وفتح مسار مباشر بين الكفاءات الوطنية واحتياجات سوق العمل، بما يسهم في دعم التوجهات التنموية وتعزيز فرص التوظيف.

ويستعرض الملتقى أبرز الفرص الوظيفية والاستثمارية المتاحة، إلى جانب إتاحة مساحة للتواصل المباشر بين الخريجين وجهات العمل، بما يعزز مواءمة مخرجات التعليم مع متطلبات سوق العمل.

ويحتضن الملتقى حزمة من اللقاءات الحوارية والجلسات الإرشادية والورش التدريبية المتخصصة، التي يقدمها خبراء ومختصون، وتركز على تنمية المهارات المهنية، وفهم احتياجات سوق العمل المستقبلية، ومهارات المقابلات الوظيفية، والتخطيط المهني والقيادي.

ويسعى الملتقى إلى تعزيز الربط المباشر والفاعل بين المستفيدين وجهات التوظيف في مختلف القطاعات، وتمكين الطلبة والخريجين من التعرف على متطلبات الوظائف الحالية والمستقبلية، وبناء شبكة من العلاقات المهنية، واستكشاف المسارات الوظيفية المتوائمة مع تخصصاتهم.

ويأتي تنظيم الملتقى تحقيقاً لإستراتيجية جامعة طيبة في دعم تأهيل الكفاءات الوطنية وتعزيز الشراكات مع القطاعين العام والخاص، بما يسهم في مواءمة مخرجات التعليم مع احتياجات سوق العمل، ويدعم مستهدفات رؤية المملكة 2030 في تنمية رأس المال البشري.

ودعت الجامعة الراغبين بالحضور للتسجيل عبر الموقع الإلكتروني https://taibahforum.net.